Probe launched as Dundee City Council staff hit by pensions data breach

A probe is to be launched after Dundee City Council workers fell victim to a data breach.

The local authority says the breach relates to its pension fund.

It is in connection with annual benefit statements issued by Tayside Pension Fund, which has referred the matter to the Information Commissioner to investigate.

Dundee City Council staff affected by breach

Lib Dem councillor for the West End, Fraser Macpherson, said the council’s chief executive Greg Colgan confirmed the breach had taken place.

It came after a whistleblower told The Courier that data had been leaked.

Mr Macpherson said: “The chief executive, Greg Colgan, has told me there has been a data breach relating to the issuing of annual benefit statements.”

He added: “Tayside Pension Fund has been dealing with this with those people who have been impacted.

“This is a worrying situation as all steps should be taken to avoid any breach of anyone’s personal data, and I am most concerned about this.

“I have been assured that the director of corporate services, Paul Thomson, will be giving me further details about exactly what happened, how many pension fund members are affected, how these members are being supported, and steps taken to avoid any repetition.

“This sort of breach should never happen, so changes to procedures to ensure it cannot ever occur again are absolutely vital.”

A spokesperson for Tayside Pension Fund said: “We are aware of a data breach affecting a small number of members of the Tayside Pension Fund, which has been self-referred to the Information Commissioner.”