Dundee parking wardens ‘punched’ and ‘slapped’ as abuse on city streets rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee parking wardens ‘punched’ and ‘slapped’ as abuse on city streets rises

Dundee City Council says all attendants wear cameras so abusive incidents can be recorded and reported to police.

By Lucy Scarlett
Dundee parking attendants.
Parking attendants say they are experiencing a surge in abuse on Dundee streets. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Parking attendants have reported a surge in threats and violence while working on Dundee’s streets.

Several wardens claim they have faced an increase in hostility during the past year, with one saying they were hit by a car and another sexually assaulted.

Their union, GMB Scotland, is now calling on Dundee City Council to recognise the toll this abuse is taking on staff.

Parking attendant ‘punched, pushed, rugby-tackled, kicked and spat on’

One parking attendant said the abuse has become a daily occurrence.

“It’s absolutely every day now,” he said.

“If you’re lucky it’s just verbal and if you’re not it’s physical.

“I’ve been punched, pushed, rugby-tackled, kicked and spat on.

“A woman in her 50s just lost it last week and just lashed out, slapping me.

“I hadn’t even given her a ticket, just pointed out she was parked illegally.

“We get it from everyone. Drivers, passengers, children, people outside pubs, folk doing their shopping.

Staff say the hostility is taking a toll on their mental health. Image: DC Thomson

“There’s a lot of anger out there and people think it’s okay to take it out on us.”

Another warden said his mental health has deteriorated as a result of the constant abuse.

“We get used to it to an extent, but just because we carry on working despite people screaming abuse at us, doesn’t mean it’s nothing,” he said.

“It’s constant stress and anxiety and it grinds you down.

“The job is demanding anyway but having to cope with this stuff on top of that is just gruelling.

“They’ll shout all sorts at you. ‘Hope you get cancer.’ ‘Hope your kids get cancer.’ ‘I’m going to kill you.’ ‘I’m going to kill your family.’

“A lot of it is racist or sexist. ‘Go back to where you came from’ and all that. It’s grim.”

Dundee City Council addresses ‘unacceptable’ abuse of staff

New guidelines have been introduced to protect attendants, ensuring they work closer together while on patrol.

However, Vicki Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser at Dundee City Council, said the local authority has failed to fully recognise the role and responsibilities of parking attendants.

She added: “It is hard to imagine any other council worker being expected to endure the aggression and threatening behaviour, parking attendants endure every day.

“It is clearly unacceptable, takes a huge toll on their physical and mental wellbeing, but is still not being acknowledged by council managers.

“Our members in parking enforcement do not have the same powers as police, for example, when faced with hostility and aggression from members of the public.

GMB Scotland organiser Vicki Leonard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The council cannot be held responsible for the unacceptable behaviour of the public, but it can properly recognise the pressures of what is a hugely difficult and demanding job.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Council employees should not have to face abuse or violence as they go about their jobs.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to any type of unacceptable behaviour.

“Our employees should be able to work without fear of attack, verbal or physical, and are encouraged to report any incidents of violence.

“All parking attendants wear cameras so that incidents can be recorded and all physical attacks are reported to police.

“Support is offered to any employees who suffer abuse while at their work.”

The development follows controversy over a proposal to extend matchday parking zones at both Dundee and Dundee United football stadiums.

In August, more than 100 fans were issued fines after parking near the grounds while attending matches.

More from News

Dundee Sheriff Court
Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits Fife shipbuilder Babcock in Rosyth
Rosyth shipbuilder hiring overseas workers shows Fifers 'robbed' by SNP, claims Labour leader
Paul Zarb
Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure
Metaflake MD Steven Kerr
Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future
3
Charlotte Beard next to undergrowth in her wheelchair.
Partner of student killed by carbon monoxide in Angus cottage shares heartbreak 10 years…
Louise McCabe
Wedding guest needed head wound stapled after Fife fight
To go with story by Isla Glen. What will Stirling's Forthside development look like? Picture shows; Visualisation showing indicative proposals for homes and workspaces as viewed from the East. A road curves round with 3 storey flatted buildings on one side and 2 storey commercial buildings on the other. There are trees and soft landscaping throughout and Stirling City can be seen in the background. Forthside, Stirling (Impressions/visuals). Supplied by Mandatory Credit: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand Date; 10/10/2024
£800k Stirling Forthside water infrastructure upgrade another key step for redevelopment
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Strathmartine Connections proposals to improve active travel routes in the area Picture shows; Strathmartine Connections proposals . N/A. Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Dundee active travel plans take step forward as St Mary's work proposed
Willow McMillan (6) and Harley McMillan (2) enjoy climbing on the bales with the scarecrows at Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Great pictures of Halloween capers at Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir
The VW Golf was stolen on Sunday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Car stolen from Dundee driveway may have been taken to Edinburgh

Conversation