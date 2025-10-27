Dundee parking wardens ‘punched’ and ‘slapped’ as abuse on city streets rises

Parking attendants have reported a surge in threats and violence while working on Dundee’s streets.

Several wardens claim they have faced an increase in hostility during the past year, with one saying they were hit by a car and another sexually assaulted.

Their union, GMB Scotland, is now calling on Dundee City Council to recognise the toll this abuse is taking on staff.

Parking attendant ‘punched, pushed, rugby-tackled, kicked and spat on’

One parking attendant said the abuse has become a daily occurrence.

“It’s absolutely every day now,” he said.

“If you’re lucky it’s just verbal and if you’re not it’s physical.

“I’ve been punched, pushed, rugby-tackled, kicked and spat on.

“A woman in her 50s just lost it last week and just lashed out, slapping me.

“I hadn’t even given her a ticket, just pointed out she was parked illegally.

“We get it from everyone. Drivers, passengers, children, people outside pubs, folk doing their shopping.

“There’s a lot of anger out there and people think it’s okay to take it out on us.”

Another warden said his mental health has deteriorated as a result of the constant abuse.

“We get used to it to an extent, but just because we carry on working despite people screaming abuse at us, doesn’t mean it’s nothing,” he said.

“It’s constant stress and anxiety and it grinds you down.

“The job is demanding anyway but having to cope with this stuff on top of that is just gruelling.

“They’ll shout all sorts at you. ‘Hope you get cancer.’ ‘Hope your kids get cancer.’ ‘I’m going to kill you.’ ‘I’m going to kill your family.’

“A lot of it is racist or sexist. ‘Go back to where you came from’ and all that. It’s grim.”

Dundee City Council addresses ‘unacceptable’ abuse of staff

New guidelines have been introduced to protect attendants, ensuring they work closer together while on patrol.

However, Vicki Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser at Dundee City Council, said the local authority has failed to fully recognise the role and responsibilities of parking attendants.

She added: “It is hard to imagine any other council worker being expected to endure the aggression and threatening behaviour, parking attendants endure every day.

“It is clearly unacceptable, takes a huge toll on their physical and mental wellbeing, but is still not being acknowledged by council managers.

“Our members in parking enforcement do not have the same powers as police, for example, when faced with hostility and aggression from members of the public.

“The council cannot be held responsible for the unacceptable behaviour of the public, but it can properly recognise the pressures of what is a hugely difficult and demanding job.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Council employees should not have to face abuse or violence as they go about their jobs.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to any type of unacceptable behaviour.

“Our employees should be able to work without fear of attack, verbal or physical, and are encouraged to report any incidents of violence.

“All parking attendants wear cameras so that incidents can be recorded and all physical attacks are reported to police.

“Support is offered to any employees who suffer abuse while at their work.”

The development follows controversy over a proposal to extend matchday parking zones at both Dundee and Dundee United football stadiums.

In August, more than 100 fans were issued fines after parking near the grounds while attending matches.