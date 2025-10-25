Perthshire dispute over council refusal of triple-glazed windows for being ‘overly-deep’

A resident is disputing Perth and Kinross Council’s refusal of her application to install replacement windows.

Sara Rasmussen applied to install solar panels, an air source heat pump, replacement doors and windows, and an entrance porch at a home near The Cross in Meikleour, near Blairgowrie.

But Perth and Kinross Council turned down the scheme because it was considered out of keeping with the C-listed building and conservation area.

One of its reasons was concern about the replacement windows.

Perth and Kinross says windows would have ‘overly-deep frames’

The council’s decision report said: “The windows are to be triple-glazed, which would result in overly-deep frames; slim cavity double-glazing would have been preferable.”

Citing additional comments from the conservation officer, the report also said the proposed “tilt and turn” windows “fail to replicate the original opening method”, and that their aluminium frames would be “unacceptable”.

Ms Rasmussen has appealed the decision.

Her appeal statement said: “The use of contemporary, low U-Value and secure-by-design triple-glazed units provides significant increases in the reduction of overall energy losses, improved ventilation and overall building security.

“Use of aluminium-faced timber construction reduces long-term maintenance costs.

“The colour has been picked to sympathise with traditional windows, which would have originally been coloured green, brown or similar as opposed to white.

“The refusal rests on an overstated claim of harm to the listed building’s special interest, when in fact the windows are later insertions of limited heritage value.”

Meikleour solar panels ‘reversible’

There were two other grounds for refusal.

The council felt the proposed solar panels – due to their “prominent” siting and total surface area” – would harm the character of the C-listed building.

Its other fear was that the planned porch would have the same effect by covering too much of the original external stonework.

Ms Rasmussen’s submission, compiled by Bankfoot-based Euan Gray Architecture and Design, said: “The proposed solar panels are reversible and located on side/rear roof planes.

“The guidance supports such interventions where they contribute to sustainability and can be removed without permanent harm.

“The proposed porch is modest and located on a later extension, not the principal elevation.”

A Scottish Government planning inspector will decide the outcome of the appeal.

It is the latest refusal by Perth and Kinross Council planners over a home’s windows.

In August, officers blocked a plan to extend a £975,000 home near Dunkeld on the Tay due to the windows’ “plant-on astragal detail.”

In June, a government inspector ordered the removal of a Dunkeld couple’s windows for “injuring” the conservation area. This came after the council claimed they were “too thick“.

But last year, a Crieff man overturned the council’s order to remove “identical” replacement windows he had installed.