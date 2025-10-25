Perthshire dispute over council refusal of triple-glazed windows for being ‘overly-deep’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire dispute over council refusal of triple-glazed windows for being ‘overly-deep’

Perth and Kinross Council planners "preferred" double-glazing at the Meikleour home.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Cross in Meikleour.
The proposal also included solar panels and an air source heat pump. Image: Google Street View

A resident is disputing Perth and Kinross Council’s refusal of her application to install replacement windows.

Sara Rasmussen applied to install solar panels, an air source heat pump, replacement doors and windows, and an entrance porch at a home near The Cross in Meikleour, near Blairgowrie.

But Perth and Kinross Council turned down the scheme because it was considered out of keeping with the C-listed building and conservation area.

One of its reasons was concern about the replacement windows.

Perth and Kinross says windows would have ‘overly-deep frames’

The council’s decision report said: “The windows are to be triple-glazed, which would result in overly-deep frames; slim cavity double-glazing would have been preferable.”

Citing additional comments from the conservation officer, the report also said the proposed “tilt and turn” windows “fail to replicate the original opening method”, and that their aluminium frames would be “unacceptable”.

Ms Rasmussen has appealed the decision.

The Cross in Meikleour. Image: Google Street View

Her appeal statement said: “The use of contemporary, low U-Value and secure-by-design triple-glazed units provides significant increases in the reduction of overall energy losses, improved ventilation and overall building security.

“Use of aluminium-faced timber construction reduces long-term maintenance costs.

“The colour has been picked to sympathise with traditional windows, which would have originally been coloured green, brown or similar as opposed to white.

“The refusal rests on an overstated claim of harm to the listed building’s special interest, when in fact the windows are later insertions of limited heritage value.”

Meikleour solar panels ‘reversible’

There were two other grounds for refusal.

The council felt the proposed solar panels – due to their “prominent” siting and total surface area” – would harm the character of the C-listed building.

Its other fear was that the planned porch would have the same effect by covering too much of the original external stonework.

Ms Rasmussen’s submission, compiled by Bankfoot-based Euan Gray Architecture and Design, said: “The proposed solar panels are reversible and located on side/rear roof planes.

“The guidance supports such interventions where they contribute to sustainability and can be removed without permanent harm.

“The proposed porch is modest and located on a later extension, not the principal elevation.”

An artist’s impression of the proposed replacement windows. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning

A Scottish Government planning inspector will decide the outcome of the appeal.

It is the latest refusal by Perth and Kinross Council planners over a home’s windows.

In August, officers blocked a plan to extend a £975,000 home near Dunkeld on the Tay due to the windows’ “plant-on astragal detail.”

In June, a government inspector ordered the removal of a Dunkeld couple’s windows for “injuring” the conservation area. This came after the council claimed they were “too thick“.

But last year, a Crieff man overturned the council’s order to remove “identical” replacement windows he had installed.

