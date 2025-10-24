Police issue statement over claims man tried to abduct girl in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police issue statement over claims man tried to abduct girl in Dundee

Officers are carrying out "extensive inquiries" but have also urged people against "making social media their first port of call" on incidents like these.

By Ben MacDonald
Balgowan Avenue, Dundee
Officers were called to Balgowan Avenue on Thursday. Image: Google Street View

Police have issued a statement over claims made online that a man tried to abduct a girl from a Dundee street.

Officers were contacted at around 3.40pm on Thursday after the incident on Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton.

Claims made on social media say the man tried to grab the girl.

Police say that their investigation so far shows that the man got out the van but did not speak to the girl.

Officers have also confirmed a delivery van was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police carrying out ‘extensive inquiries’ over Dundee attempted abduction claim

Police say “extensive inquiries” are taking place to establish what happened.

They have also urged locals against making social media their “first port of call” for sharing information on incidents like these.

Detective Inspector Julie Key said: “The safety of children is of paramount importance.

“If anyone has any concerns about the safety of children or any information about suspicious vehicles or people behaving in a suspicious manner, please call us on 101.

“Please do not make social media your first port of call, as this only adds to speculation and concerns.

“We will always take any reports of incidents seriously and will act on them.”

