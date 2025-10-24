Police issue statement over claims man tried to abduct girl in Dundee

Police have issued a statement over claims made online that a man tried to abduct a girl from a Dundee street.

Officers were contacted at around 3.40pm on Thursday after the incident on Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton.

Claims made on social media say the man tried to grab the girl.

Police say that their investigation so far shows that the man got out the van but did not speak to the girl.

Officers have also confirmed a delivery van was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police carrying out ‘extensive inquiries’ over Dundee attempted abduction claim

Police say “extensive inquiries” are taking place to establish what happened.

They have also urged locals against making social media their “first port of call” for sharing information on incidents like these.

Detective Inspector Julie Key said: “The safety of children is of paramount importance.

“If anyone has any concerns about the safety of children or any information about suspicious vehicles or people behaving in a suspicious manner, please call us on 101.

“Please do not make social media your first port of call, as this only adds to speculation and concerns.

“We will always take any reports of incidents seriously and will act on them.”