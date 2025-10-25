First look inside new Fife College Dunfermline campus as further investment plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

First look inside new Fife College Dunfermline campus as further investment plans revealed

Principal Jim Metcalfe says there are ambitious plans for Fife College's other sites as he prepares to open the Dunfermline campus to students next week.

By Claire Warrender
Fife College principal and chief executive Jim Metcalfe outside the new Dunfermline learning campus
Fife College principal and chief executive Jim Metcalfe outside the new Dunfermline learning campus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe has pledged further investment in campuses across the region, despite significant funding challenges.

Mr Metcalfe will welcome thousands of students and staff to the college’s new state-of-the-art Dunfermline City building next Thursday.

It forms part of the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus, a 60-acre site that also includes Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools.

Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe is preparing to welcome students to Dunfermline learning campus
Jim Metcalfe outside the new Fife College Dunfermline learning campus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And it replaces the college’s Halbeath Campus, which has been sold after going on the market in January.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has ensured the facility will become Scotland’s first net zero college.

Project director Stewart MacPhail dubs it: “The building version of an electric vehicle.”

The Courier enjoyed a tour of the new building on Friday as the final touches were made.

The atrium at the new Fife College Dunfermline campus
The large, open atrium is at the heart of the new Fife College campus in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It includes a large atrium, several teaching areas and the latest technology.

Mr Metcalfe say: “It’s a difficult time for the college sector but this is an exciting time for us.

“It is a seriously impressive building that will change the way we teach.”

Ambitious plans to invest in other Fife College campuses

However, while the focus has been on the new Dunfermline campus, the college principal insists other sites have not been forgotten.

That’s despite a £1.3 million Scottish Government funding cut for 2025-26.

Fife College has four other bases in Rosyth, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth.

And Mr Metcalfe said: “This is not a substitute for Kirkcaldy or Glenrothes – they are crucial.

The library at the Fife College campus in Dunfermline
The library will be open to the public. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’re also proud of our other campuses.

“We have ambitious plans to invest in the other buildings, in Glenrothes particularly and also Kirkcaldy.

“We’re not taking our eye off the ball on that.

“We have a significant plan to work with the council and other partners.”

Mr Melcalfe has previously warned of the funding challenge facing Scotland’s further education sector.

And on Friday he reiterated: “This building is an incredible investment by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council.

“However, the college sector needs a sustainable, long-term solution to core funding.

State-of-the-art facilities and new courses

The Fife College Dunfermline campus is the first in the UK to have two high schools on the same site.

And it will forge close links with schools across the city.

It is hoped this will make moving on from high school a less daunting experience for pupils.

The public will also be able to use the facilities, including the WiFi, library, coffee stops, restaurant and, eventually, the sporting facilities.

Meanwhile, hot desking is encouraged, with even Mr Metcalfe having no defined office.

The Fife College gym
The Fife College Dunfermline campus boasts a new gym. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hot desking will be encouraged. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And several new courses are being introduced this year, including pharmacy and dentistry.

Up to 5,000 of the college’s 20,000 Fife students will use the Dunfermline site.

Mr Metcalfe added: “We’ve just had our most successful academic year for a decade.

“There is a lot of competition for spaces and this building will be full from minute one.

“We’re looking forward to having our students join us from Thursday.”

More from News

The Cross in Meikleour.
Perthshire dispute over council refusal of triple-glazed windows for being 'overly-deep'
Fife College principal and chief executive Jim Metcalfe outside the new Dunfermline learning campus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angus supply teacher costs top £1.8m in past five years
Murray Place in Stirling City Centre is a hotspot for anti-social behvaiour
Stirling antisocial behaviour continues with 800 complaints in three months
Fife College principal and chief executive Jim Metcalfe outside the new Dunfermline learning campus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
New world buffet opens in Dundee - weeks after previous restaurant shut
Dachshunds Millie and Pebble.
Dachshund's death in Dundee sparks war of words between owner and dog walker
6
The A827 in Little Ballinluig.
38-mile diversion for 10 days of roadworks in Highland Perthshire
Dundee City Council's HQ, Dundee House.
Probe launched as Dundee City Council staff hit by pensions data breach
2
Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan was closed.
Two-car crash shuts busy Bridge of Allan roundabout
Pink Lady protestors gathered at Perth's North Inch.
Man charged after holding Perth anti-immigration protest without permission
Fife College principal and chief executive Jim Metcalfe outside the new Dunfermline learning campus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
First look inside giant new £10m Arbroath Home Bargains ahead of opening

Conversation