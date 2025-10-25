First look inside new Fife College Dunfermline campus as further investment plans revealed

Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe has pledged further investment in campuses across the region, despite significant funding challenges.

Mr Metcalfe will welcome thousands of students and staff to the college’s new state-of-the-art Dunfermline City building next Thursday.

It forms part of the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus, a 60-acre site that also includes Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools.

And it replaces the college’s Halbeath Campus, which has been sold after going on the market in January.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has ensured the facility will become Scotland’s first net zero college.

Project director Stewart MacPhail dubs it: “The building version of an electric vehicle.”

The Courier enjoyed a tour of the new building on Friday as the final touches were made.

It includes a large atrium, several teaching areas and the latest technology.

Mr Metcalfe say: “It’s a difficult time for the college sector but this is an exciting time for us.

“It is a seriously impressive building that will change the way we teach.”

Ambitious plans to invest in other Fife College campuses

However, while the focus has been on the new Dunfermline campus, the college principal insists other sites have not been forgotten.

That’s despite a £1.3 million Scottish Government funding cut for 2025-26.

Fife College has four other bases in Rosyth, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth.

And Mr Metcalfe said: “This is not a substitute for Kirkcaldy or Glenrothes – they are crucial.

“We’re also proud of our other campuses.

“We have ambitious plans to invest in the other buildings, in Glenrothes particularly and also Kirkcaldy.

“We’re not taking our eye off the ball on that.

“We have a significant plan to work with the council and other partners.”

Mr Melcalfe has previously warned of the funding challenge facing Scotland’s further education sector.

And on Friday he reiterated: “This building is an incredible investment by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council.

“However, the college sector needs a sustainable, long-term solution to core funding.

State-of-the-art facilities and new courses

The Fife College Dunfermline campus is the first in the UK to have two high schools on the same site.

And it will forge close links with schools across the city.

It is hoped this will make moving on from high school a less daunting experience for pupils.

The public will also be able to use the facilities, including the WiFi, library, coffee stops, restaurant and, eventually, the sporting facilities.

Meanwhile, hot desking is encouraged, with even Mr Metcalfe having no defined office.

And several new courses are being introduced this year, including pharmacy and dentistry.

Up to 5,000 of the college’s 20,000 Fife students will use the Dunfermline site.

Mr Metcalfe added: “We’ve just had our most successful academic year for a decade.

“There is a lot of competition for spaces and this building will be full from minute one.

“We’re looking forward to having our students join us from Thursday.”