First look inside giant new £10m Arbroath Home Bargains ahead of opening

The discount giant will welcome customers through the doors of the 21,000 sq ft Elliot retail park store on Saturday morning.

By Graham Brown & Kim Cessford
Staff member Dalia Skaraite checking the displays ahead of Saturday's opening.
Staff member Dalia Skaraite checking the displays ahead of Saturday's opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arbroath shoppers will see inside the town’s huge Home Bargains store for the first time on Saturday morning

The discount giant’s 21,356 sq ft shop and adjacent garden centre anchors a new retail park on Dundee Road.

Liverpool-based parent company TJ Morris secured planning permission for the former factory site in 2022.

The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of them new hires for Home Bargains.

Store manager Paul Beatham welcomed The Courier to the premises as the finishing touches were being made ahead of the doors opening at 8am on Saturday.

Home Bargains opens new £10m Arbroath store.
Store manager Paul Beatham inside the new Home Bargains.

“Opening this new store is a proud moment for our team,” said Paul.

“This launch represents our continued commitment to growth and to delivering the best possible shopping experience.”

A Costa Coffee outlet at the entrance to the retail park opened last weekend. It has brought 18 jobs to the new retail park.

Supermarket Aldi, Greggs and builder’s merchant MKM complete the line up.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford got a sneak peak of what Home Bargains in Arbroath has to offer.
Home Bargains store at new Arbroath retail park.
The new store ready to welcome shoppers on Saturday.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Ellior retail park.
Elves on the shelves in Arbroath.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Rosie Hewitt looking forward to welcoming customers, at the new Home Bargains.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Seasonal stock.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Karolina Nowak stocking shelves ahead of Saturday's opening.

New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.

New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Staff member Dalia Skaraite checking the displays.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
The Christmas section.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
The large fresh veg section.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Halloween outfits for young shoppers.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
The Home Bargains store includes a large Garden World.

New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.

New Home Bargains at Arbroath retail park.
Staff member Robert McMillan all set for the store opening.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Aisles filled for the weekend opening.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
An array of plants on the garden centre.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Karolina Nowak stocking the festive shelves.
Costa Coffee opens at Elliot retail park.
Costa Coffee's outlet at the new Arbroath retail park has already opened.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Supermarket Aldi is to release opening details soon for its new store.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
Inside the Home Bargains store.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
The Home Bargains bakery section.
New Arbroath Home Bargains opens at Elliot retail park.
The exterior of the new Arbroath retail park Home Bargains.
New Arbroath Home Bargains at Elliot retail park.
Festive treats in stock.
£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store.
The new store boasts a large garden centre.

Conversation