First look inside giant new £10m Arbroath Home Bargains ahead of opening

Arbroath shoppers will see inside the town’s huge Home Bargains store for the first time on Saturday morning

The discount giant’s 21,356 sq ft shop and adjacent garden centre anchors a new retail park on Dundee Road.

Liverpool-based parent company TJ Morris secured planning permission for the former factory site in 2022.

The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of them new hires for Home Bargains.

Store manager Paul Beatham welcomed The Courier to the premises as the finishing touches were being made ahead of the doors opening at 8am on Saturday.

“Opening this new store is a proud moment for our team,” said Paul.

“This launch represents our continued commitment to growth and to delivering the best possible shopping experience.”

A Costa Coffee outlet at the entrance to the retail park opened last weekend. It has brought 18 jobs to the new retail park.

Supermarket Aldi, Greggs and builder’s merchant MKM complete the line up.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford got a sneak peak of what Home Bargains in Arbroath has to offer.