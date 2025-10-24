News First look inside giant new £10m Arbroath Home Bargains ahead of opening The discount giant will welcome customers through the doors of the 21,000 sq ft Elliot retail park store on Saturday morning. By Graham Brown & Kim Cessford October 24 2025, 5:20pm October 24 2025, 5:20pm Share First look inside giant new £10m Arbroath Home Bargains ahead of opening Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5358000/arbroath-retail-park-home-bargains-first-look/ Copy Link 0 comment Staff member Dalia Skaraite checking the displays ahead of Saturday's opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Arbroath shoppers will see inside the town’s huge Home Bargains store for the first time on Saturday morning The discount giant’s 21,356 sq ft shop and adjacent garden centre anchors a new retail park on Dundee Road. Liverpool-based parent company TJ Morris secured planning permission for the former factory site in 2022. The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of them new hires for Home Bargains. Store manager Paul Beatham welcomed The Courier to the premises as the finishing touches were being made ahead of the doors opening at 8am on Saturday. Store manager Paul Beatham inside the new Home Bargains. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson “Opening this new store is a proud moment for our team,” said Paul. “This launch represents our continued commitment to growth and to delivering the best possible shopping experience.” A Costa Coffee outlet at the entrance to the retail park opened last weekend. It has brought 18 jobs to the new retail park. Supermarket Aldi, Greggs and builder’s merchant MKM complete the line up. Courier photographer Kim Cessford got a sneak peak of what Home Bargains in Arbroath has to offer. The new store ready to welcome shoppers on Saturday. Elves on the shelves in Arbroath. Rosie Hewitt looking forward to welcoming customers, at the new Home Bargains. Seasonal stock. Karolina Nowak stocking shelves ahead of Saturday’s opening. Staff member Dalia Skaraite checking the displays. The Christmas section. The large fresh veg section. Halloween outfits for young shoppers. The Home Bargains store includes a large Garden World. Staff member Robert McMillan all set for the store opening. Aisles filled for the weekend opening. An array of plants on the garden centre. Karolina Nowak stocking the festive shelves. Costa Coffee’s outlet at the new Arbroath retail park has already opened. Supermarket Aldi is to release opening details soon for its new store. Inside the Home Bargains store. The Home Bargains bakery section. The exterior of the new Arbroath retail park Home Bargains. Festive treats in stock. The new store boasts a large garden centre.
Conversation