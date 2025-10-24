Fife restaurant earns rave review from 70s punk rockers The Stranglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife restaurant earns rave review from 70s punk rockers The Stranglers

Frontman Baz Warne told fans that the band enjoyed a meal at The Wee Restaurant in North Queensferry.

By Gordon Currie and Ben MacDonald
The Wee Restaurant, Inverkeithing
The Stranglers enjoyed a meal at The Wee Restaurant in North Queensferry. Image: Supplied

Punk rockers The Stranglers have told their fans to visit a Fife restaurant having enjoyed a meal before a show.

The group, known for hits Golden Brown and Peaches, are currently on a 51st anniversary UK tour.

Before their show at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on Thursday, the band visited The Wee Restaurant in North Queensferry.

Between songs, frontman Baz Warne said: “We went to an amazing restaurant for dinner last night.

“It’s called The Wee Restaurant, have you heard of it?

“It’s in Inverkeithing – we had an argument about how to pronounce that, but my wife is Scottish so she’s probably right – over the bridge.

“The food was amazing, 10 out of 10.

“You should definitely go and try it.”

Baz Warne (right) told fans to visit the restaurant during the band’s Edinburgh concert. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The restaurant sits under the Forth Rail Bridge and is owned by husband and wife team Craig and Vikki Wood.

Vikki said: “We were aware that the band was in dining with us.

“We were fairly excited when the tour manager rang to book in, telling us The Stranglers are big foodies.

The Stranglers praise Fife restaurant

“They were very complimentary about our food and service.

“They asked for Craig to come out of the kitchen so they could tell him how much they enjoyed their time with us.

“Craig was delighted to speak to them, being a fan.

“One of our friends was at the gig and sent us a video of it last night.

“It’s really nice for big stars like them to think of giving a shout-out for wee guys like us.”

The restaurant sits underneath the Forth Rail Bridge. Image: Supplied

Vikki confirmed the restaurant has welcomed several famous people since opening in 2006.

She said: “We always under-play it when someone of note comes in, it’s their personal business.

“There’s no selfies and we’re always appreciative of whoever eats at the restaurant.

“The band came in and were a pleasure to serve.”

Conversation