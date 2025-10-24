Fife restaurant earns rave review from 70s punk rockers The Stranglers

Punk rockers The Stranglers have told their fans to visit a Fife restaurant having enjoyed a meal before a show.

The group, known for hits Golden Brown and Peaches, are currently on a 51st anniversary UK tour.

Before their show at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on Thursday, the band visited The Wee Restaurant in North Queensferry.

Between songs, frontman Baz Warne said: “We went to an amazing restaurant for dinner last night.

“It’s called The Wee Restaurant, have you heard of it?

“It’s in Inverkeithing – we had an argument about how to pronounce that, but my wife is Scottish so she’s probably right – over the bridge.

“The food was amazing, 10 out of 10.

“You should definitely go and try it.”

The restaurant sits under the Forth Rail Bridge and is owned by husband and wife team Craig and Vikki Wood.

Vikki said: “We were aware that the band was in dining with us.

“We were fairly excited when the tour manager rang to book in, telling us The Stranglers are big foodies.

The Stranglers praise Fife restaurant

“They were very complimentary about our food and service.

“They asked for Craig to come out of the kitchen so they could tell him how much they enjoyed their time with us.

“Craig was delighted to speak to them, being a fan.

“One of our friends was at the gig and sent us a video of it last night.

“It’s really nice for big stars like them to think of giving a shout-out for wee guys like us.”

Vikki confirmed the restaurant has welcomed several famous people since opening in 2006.

She said: “We always under-play it when someone of note comes in, it’s their personal business.

“There’s no selfies and we’re always appreciative of whoever eats at the restaurant.

“The band came in and were a pleasure to serve.”