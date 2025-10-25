Angus supply teacher costs top £1.8m in past five years

Angus Council has spent more than £1.8 million on supply teachers in the past five years.

New data has revealed the local schools which are at the top of the spending league as it emerged the Scotland-wide cost of supply teachers topped £76m last year alone.

The figures were released under freedom of information to the Scottish Conservatives.

They say the supply teacher spend is a consequence of under recruitment in the classroom.

Data for Angus Council shows supply teacher costs peaked at more than half a million pounds following the pandemic.

The figure has continued to drop in the past three years.

Total costs for supply teachers in Angus over the past five years were:

2024/25 – £322,375

2023/24 – £344,525

2022/23 – £431,318

2021/22 – £522,071

2020/21 – £253,551

Last year’s Angus figure was a fraction of the amount spent by Fife Council (£4.8m) and Perth & Kinross Council (£2.7m).

Stirling Council supply teachers cost the authority £804,924.

In contrast, Dundee City Council’s 2024/25 bill was just £67,599.

Which Angus schools spent most on supply teachers?

Last year, Forfar Academy saw the highest spend at £40,958

The costs at other secondary schools were:

Arbroath Academy – £20,182

Arbroath High – £23,340

Brechin High – £7,280

Carnoustie High – £12,782

Monifieth High – £3,987

Montrose Academy – £34,336

Webster’s High – £5,387

In 2024/25, the highest primary school figures were Maisondieu (£12,267), Birkhill (£9,233), Andover (£8,840), Northmuir (£7,523) and Strathmore (£7,464).

Scotland-wide supply teacher costs ‘eye-watering’

Scottish Conservatives north-east MSP Maurice Golden said: “Supply teaching has always been a valuable job in Scotland because it offers flexibility for parental or sick leave, or unexpected things which happen day to day.

“The expectation among parents is that supply teachers supplement a core of full and part-time members of staff.

“But these eye-watering costs come at a time when many newly-graduated teachers are being told they can’t get a job in primaries and secondary schools.

“Falling council budget allocations by the SNP Scottish Government mean that education departments, in Angus, Dundee and elsewhere, don’t have the money to offer contracts to new starts.

“Massive hikes to employer national insurance contributions by Labour, coupled with automatic pay increases agreed by Scottish Ministers, whittle that budget down further,” he added.

Angus Council was contacted for comment.

Council umbrella body Cosla said: “A level of supply is necessary and to be expected across the teaching workforce, taking into account issues that affect every part of the workforce such as sickness absence and maternity leave.

‘Local government spends around £4.3 billion on teacher pay annually and the increase in spend across the board (including in supply) can largely be attributed to pay awards.

‘Councils carefully consider their workforce numbers based on the needs of communities, and in this case, schools.”

Scottish Government response

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Although teacher recruitment is a matter for local authorities, education is a key priority for this Government.

“Over the past ten years the number of teachers in permanent posts has remained stable at over 80%. Since 2014, the number of school teachers in post has increased by 8%, from 49,521 to 53,331 as of December 2023.

“In addition, we are providing local authorities with increased funding of £186.5 million to protect teacher numbers, alongside an additional £28 million to support the recruitment and retention of the ASN workforce.”