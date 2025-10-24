38-mile diversion for 10 days of roadworks in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
38-mile diversion for 10 days of roadworks in Highland Perthshire

A section of the A827 between Grandtully and Little Ballinluig will be closed.

By Lucy Scarlett
The A827 in Little Ballinluig.
A section of road near Little Ballinluig will be closed from Monday. Image: Google Street View

A lengthy diversion will be in place for 10 days of roadworks in Highland Perthshire.

A section of the A827, between Grandtully and Little Ballinluig, will be closed from Monday, October 27, for essential carriageway resurfacing works.

The closure in Little Ballinluig will be in effect weekdays from 9.30am to 3pm, with no weekend work planned.

Motorists are advised that temporary traffic lights may be in place outside these hours for safety reasons.

38-mile diversion for Highland Perthshire roadworks

An official diversion route has been put in place.

Eastbound traffic will travel from Little Ballinluig to Aberfeldy, join the A826 to Milton, then take the A822 to Dunkeld, continue northbound on the A9, and exit at Logierait to rejoin the A827 to Grandtully.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

A lengthy diversion will be in place from next week. Image: Google Maps
The official diversion route. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “During the working hours, vehicle access to properties within the site will be limited to when the works allow and it is safe to do so.

“Pedestrian access and emergency service vehicle access will always be maintained.

“Regrettably, there may be some inconvenience and disruption whilst the works are taking place, and we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.

“We thank everyone for their patience.”

The project follows two weeks of “vital works” on the A827, between Aberfeldy and Kenmore, which conclude on Monday.

