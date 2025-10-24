38-mile diversion for 10 days of roadworks in Highland Perthshire

A lengthy diversion will be in place for 10 days of roadworks in Highland Perthshire.

A section of the A827, between Grandtully and Little Ballinluig, will be closed from Monday, October 27, for essential carriageway resurfacing works.

The closure in Little Ballinluig will be in effect weekdays from 9.30am to 3pm, with no weekend work planned.

Motorists are advised that temporary traffic lights may be in place outside these hours for safety reasons.

38-mile diversion for Highland Perthshire roadworks

An official diversion route has been put in place.

Eastbound traffic will travel from Little Ballinluig to Aberfeldy, join the A826 to Milton, then take the A822 to Dunkeld, continue northbound on the A9, and exit at Logierait to rejoin the A827 to Grandtully.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “During the working hours, vehicle access to properties within the site will be limited to when the works allow and it is safe to do so.

“Pedestrian access and emergency service vehicle access will always be maintained.

“Regrettably, there may be some inconvenience and disruption whilst the works are taking place, and we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.

“We thank everyone for their patience.”

The project follows two weeks of “vital works” on the A827, between Aberfeldy and Kenmore, which conclude on Monday.