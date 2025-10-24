Neil Forsyth meets Courier subscribers at special Dundee Q&A

Bob Servant creator Neil Forsyth shared stories from his award-laden writing career in front of a sell-out crowd during the latest Courier subscriber event.

The Broughty Ferry-raised writer and author was in sparkling form as he told several hilarious anecdotes and gave fascinating insights into his life and career, which has taken him from writing for a Dundee United fanzine to creating some of the most memorable TV shows in recent times.

Interviewed by the Courier Head of Print Ross Logan, Neil told a packed Meadowside how infamous cheeseburger magnate Bob Servant was created when he jokingly responded to scam emailers, how he sneaks Dundee United references into his shows, and the difficulties he had finishing off his Scottish Bafta-winning BBC drama series Guilt.

He also gave details on how he writes and researches each show, and discussed his latest series Legends, which is set to stream on Netflix in the new year.

Host Ross Logan said: “Neil Forsyth is rightly regarded as one of the best screenwriters of his generation, and it was an absolute privilege welcoming him to our Meadowside headquarters for our latest subscriber event.

“This was possibly our biggest, most well-attended live interview to date, which is all the more impressive when you consider previous guests include Bob Servant himself Brian Cox, Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and first minister John Swinney.

“We are so grateful to Neil for giving up his time to be with us and share so many brilliant tales from his stellar career. I can’t wait to see his new show Legends and what he gets up to next.”