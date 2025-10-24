Neil Forsyth meets Courier subscribers at special Dundee Q&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Forsyth meets Courier subscribers at special Dundee Q&A

Bob Servant creator Neil Forsyth shared stories from his award-laden writing career in front of a sell-out crowd during the latest Courier subscriber event.

Neil Forsyth speaks with Ross Logan during The Courier subscriber event at the Counting House in Dundee.
Ross Logan interviews writer Neil Forsyth during a packed subscriber event at the Counting House, Meadowside, Dundee.
By Ross Logan, Steve MacDougall & Mark Asquith

The Broughty Ferry-raised writer and author was in sparkling form as he told several hilarious anecdotes and gave fascinating insights into his life and career, which has taken him from writing for a Dundee United fanzine to creating some of the most memorable TV shows in recent times.

Interviewed by the Courier Head of Print Ross Logan, Neil told a packed Meadowside how infamous cheeseburger magnate Bob Servant was created when he jokingly responded to scam emailers, how he sneaks Dundee United references into his shows, and the difficulties he had finishing off his Scottish Bafta-winning BBC drama series Guilt.

Audience watching Neil Forsyth in conversation with Ross Logan during The Courier subscriber event at the Counting House in Dundee.
A full house listens as Neil Forsyth discusses his writing career during The Courier’s subscriber event at the Counting House, Meadowside, Dundee.

He also gave details on how he writes and researches each show, and discussed his latest series Legends, which is set to stream on Netflix in the new year.
Host Ross Logan said: “Neil Forsyth is rightly regarded as one of the best screenwriters of his generation, and it was an absolute privilege welcoming him to our Meadowside headquarters for our latest subscriber event.

“This was possibly our biggest, most well-attended live interview to date, which is all the more impressive when you consider previous guests include Bob Servant himself Brian Cox, Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and first minister John Swinney.

“We are so grateful to Neil for giving up his time to be with us and share so many brilliant tales from his stellar career. I can’t wait to see his new show Legends and what he gets up to next.”

Audience members laughing while listening to Neil Forsyth speak during The Courier subscriber event at the Counting House in Dundee.
Laughter ripples through the audience as Neil Forsyth entertains the crowd during The Courier’s subscriber event at the Counting House, Dundee.
Man taking a photo on his phone while watching Neil Forsyth during The Courier subscriber event at the Counting House, Dundee.
Audience members listen and capture the moment as Neil Forsyth speaks during The Courier’s subscriber event at the Counting House in Dundee.
Neil Forsyth smiling with Tanya and Andriy Sukhodub at The Courier subscriber event and book signing in Dundee.
Writer Neil Forsyth meets Tanya and Andriy Sukhodub during a book signing following The Courier’s subscriber event at the Counting House, Dundee.
Neil Forsyth speaking on stage during The Courier subscriber event at the Counting House in Dundee.
Writer Neil Forsyth shares insights into his career during The Courier’s exclusive subscriber event at the Counting House, Meadowside, Dundee.
Neil Forsyth smiling with an attendee while signing books at The Courier subscriber event in Dundee.
Neil Forsyth poses for photos with fans during a book signing after The Courier’s subscriber event at the Counting House, Meadowside, Dundee.
Smiling audience member listening to Neil Forsyth speak during The Courier subscriber event at the Counting House, Dundee.
Audience members smile as Neil Forsyth shares stories from his writing career during The Courier’s subscriber event in Dundee.
Two women look at a mobile phone before the start of The Courier subscriber event with Neil Forsyth at the Counting House, Dundee.
Audience members before Neil Forsyth takes the stage at The Courier subscriber event in Dundee.

