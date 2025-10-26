Debut children’s book by former Dunblane Primary pupil with Perthshire roots to be published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debut children’s book by former Dunblane Primary pupil with Perthshire roots to be published

Sarah Holliday says the Stirlingshire and Perthshire landscapes she grew up with undoubtedly inspired her first book for kids, Sunny and Stormy.

Author-illustrator Sarah Holliday grew up in Braco, went to school in Dunblane and studied art in Dundee
By Alex Watson

A former Dunblane Primary School pupil has written and illustrated a new children’s book, due to be released early next year.

Sunny and Stormy is the colourful tale of two magical sisters who control the weather from the sky above a small village.

Published by Flying Eye Books, it will go on sale on February 5, 2026.

Creator Sarah Holliday told The Courier she loosely based the fictional village in her debut book on Braco, where she grew up.

“It’s a more simplified, fantasy version with a river running through and fields, hills and trees surrounding,” the 31-year-old explained.

Though she lived in Perthshire as a child, Sarah attended school in Dunblane, close to her grandparents’ home.

Dunblane Primary is where she discovered her love of art and storytelling.

The colourful landscapes in Sunny and Stormy were inspired by Sarah’s childhood in Dunblane and Braco. Image: Sarah Holliday/Flying Eye Books

“As a child, I was always drawing, loved making up stories,” she said.

“That was always my favourite subject in school: art and drawing.

“And I was encouraged to keep going with that and then make a career out of it.”

Sarah went on to study animation at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee.

“I think by the end of the course, I had decided that I preferred designing characters and scenery instead of actually animating, which can be a bit repetitive,” she admitted.

Scenery inspired by Stirlingshire and Perthshire

Both Stirlingshire and Perthshire’s stunning scenery provided inspiration for Sunny and Stormy, which features many landscape illustrations.

Sarah said: “I didn’t want to make it specifically set in Scotland, but I think a lot of the scenery is influenced by the landscapes I grew up around: all the rolling fields and hills and everything.”

Dunblane High Street from the Cathedral.
Dunblane, where Sarah Holliday went to school and found a passion for drawing. Image: James McDowall/Shutterstock

The artist, who now lives in San Francisco with her husband, says it was her childhood dream to become an author-illustrator.

“It’s only in the past few years that I kind of rediscovered children’s books and decided that I wanted to get into that area,” she said.

Plenty more ideas for future projects

Though she officially finished Sunny and Stormy just a few months ago, Sarah is keen to get started on her next project for kids.

She also hopes to challenge herself to write and illustrate a graphic novel for older age groups.

“I have a lot of ideas brewing away now,” she said.

In Sarah’s book, magical sisters Sunny and Stormy learn to embrace their differences and accept themselves. Image: Sarah Holliday/Flying Eye Books

“I still feel like I’m learning a lot about the writing process, but I do enjoy coming up with ideas and trying to fit a story around them.”

Meanwhile, she is busy teaching drawing and illustration to thousands of students from across the world via online classes.

