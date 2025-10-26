Debut children’s book by former Dunblane Primary pupil with Perthshire roots to be published

A former Dunblane Primary School pupil has written and illustrated a new children’s book, due to be released early next year.

Sunny and Stormy is the colourful tale of two magical sisters who control the weather from the sky above a small village.

Published by Flying Eye Books, it will go on sale on February 5, 2026.

Creator Sarah Holliday told The Courier she loosely based the fictional village in her debut book on Braco, where she grew up.

“It’s a more simplified, fantasy version with a river running through and fields, hills and trees surrounding,” the 31-year-old explained.

Though she lived in Perthshire as a child, Sarah attended school in Dunblane, close to her grandparents’ home.

Dunblane Primary is where she discovered her love of art and storytelling.

“As a child, I was always drawing, loved making up stories,” she said.

“That was always my favourite subject in school: art and drawing.

“And I was encouraged to keep going with that and then make a career out of it.”

Sarah went on to study animation at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee.

“I think by the end of the course, I had decided that I preferred designing characters and scenery instead of actually animating, which can be a bit repetitive,” she admitted.

Scenery inspired by Stirlingshire and Perthshire

Both Stirlingshire and Perthshire’s stunning scenery provided inspiration for Sunny and Stormy, which features many landscape illustrations.

Sarah said: “I didn’t want to make it specifically set in Scotland, but I think a lot of the scenery is influenced by the landscapes I grew up around: all the rolling fields and hills and everything.”

The artist, who now lives in San Francisco with her husband, says it was her childhood dream to become an author-illustrator.

“It’s only in the past few years that I kind of rediscovered children’s books and decided that I wanted to get into that area,” she said.

Plenty more ideas for future projects

Though she officially finished Sunny and Stormy just a few months ago, Sarah is keen to get started on her next project for kids.

She also hopes to challenge herself to write and illustrate a graphic novel for older age groups.

“I have a lot of ideas brewing away now,” she said.

“I still feel like I’m learning a lot about the writing process, but I do enjoy coming up with ideas and trying to fit a story around them.”

Meanwhile, she is busy teaching drawing and illustration to thousands of students from across the world via online classes.

