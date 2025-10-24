Man charged after holding Perth anti-immigration protest without permission

A man has been charged after holding an anti-immigration protest in Perth without permission.

More than 100 protesters took part in the latest march on Saturday, October 18, including The Pink Ladies and Perth’s Peaceful Protest groups.

Both claim they have concerns about asylum seekers living in the city’s hotels.

Perth and Kinross Council previously confirmed The Pink Ladies had not applied for a public procession licence.

Police at the event also warned participants via a megaphone that they were at risk of arrest for taking part.

Officers have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with holding the protest on October 18.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police Scotland’s Inspector Stephen Gray said: “It is an offence to hold a procession without the proper permission.”