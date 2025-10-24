Two-car crash shuts busy Bridge of Allan roundabout

A two-car crash has closed a busy roundabout in Bridge of Allan.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the Inverallan Road roundabout just before 3pm on Friday.

Pictures from the scene show one of the cars involved had crashed down a bank.

Police closed Henderson Street to investigate the incident.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Firefighters called to Bridge of Allan crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 2.46pm on Friday to a two-vehicle crash on Henderson Street.

“Two appliances were dispatched, and the stop message came in at 3.44pm.”

A Police Scotland statement read: “Following a crash involving two vehicles around 2.40pm today, the Inverallan roundabout, Bridge of Allan is closed to allow crash investigation work to continue.

“Diversions are in place.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.