£800k Stirling Forthside water infrastructure upgrade another key step for redevelopment

Both drinking water and fire hydrants will be reliant on the new waterworks.

By Alex Watson
Ambitious plans show Forthside in an entirely different light post-development. Image: Stirling Council/Stallan-Brand
Ambitious plans show Forthside in an entirely different light post-development. Image: Stirling Council/Stallan-Brand

The installation of new waterworks for the Forthside area looks set to get underway after a contractor was hired to take on the project.

Stirling Council has brought on local firm FES Support Services to carry out the work, which will cost almost £800,000.

The contract award notice said: “New water infrastructure is required on the Forthside site to ensure the safety of the drinking water and comply with Scottish Water standards.

“This will include a new water main on Forthside road and new connections to the buildings and fire hydrants.”

The value of the contract is £798,627.50, excluding VAT.

Forthside’s former MOD site is due to become a state-of-the-art film studio. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling Council advised that the new water infrastructure is part of the Forthside development masterplan, approved in October 2024.

The necessary upcoming installation and upgrading work will be carried out on Meadowforth Road and Kerse Road, as well as on the Forthside development site itself.

Era of change for Forthside

Phased road closures are currently underway in Forthside to allow the construction of active travel routes for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Ongoing roadworks are scheduled in the area until mid-December.

Stirling councillors recently moved to reduce parking charges at Forthside car park in a bid to support local businesses that may be struggling with falling footfall as a result of the works.

Claudia Stewart who owns Toast cafe on Forthside Way welcomed the reduction.

Claudia Stewart, the owner of Toast cafe in Forthside

She told The Courier: “I am so pleased the council has revised the parking charges at Forthside.

“It is comforting to know that they can be approached and really listen to the business constituents with empathy and understanding.”

Elsewhere at Forthside, another contractor has been hired to demolish buildings on Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence site, making way for the planned Stirling Studios.

