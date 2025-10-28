Has Dundee disability unit with ‘Dickensian’ conditions improved a year on?

Health chiefs say a Dundee disability centre has made significant improvements after a scathing report revealed “Dickensian” conditions.

NHS Tayside was told to make 13 urgent improvements at the Strathmartine Centre after an inspection by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) last year.

Inspectors found the smell of urine, an “unhygienic” toilet, leaking roofs, mouldy walls and the presence of rodents and flying ants.

Dundee-based Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra branded conditions “Dickensian” when the report emerged last September.

Photos exclusively obtained by The Courier showed the state of the disability unit, which provides accommodation for 14 adults with complex or specialist needs.

After the release of the MWC report, NHS Tayside said it was bringing forward plans to close the Strathmartine Centre and move patients to Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

However, this has not yet happened.

Just over a year on from the report, The Courier asked NHS Tayside if the improvements had been made.

A spokesperson for the health board said it has met 12 of the 13 recommendations made by the MWC.

This includes all outstanding repair work.

Changes at Strathmartine Centre after scathing report

The spokesperson said: “We are working to address the remaining recommendation, with plans in place to recruit to a strategic post to support delayed discharges in learning disability services.

“NHS Tayside remains committed to having all inpatient learning disability services located on the Murray Royal Hospital site and work is ongoing to progress this.”

The Courier also asked NHS Tayside for images showing the improved conditions, but the health board said it was unable to provide these, mainly due to the vulnerable patients living there.

The Mental Welfare Commission says it remains in “regular contact” with the NHS Tayside team overseeing the transition of care for individuals at Stratmartine Hospital.

One recommendation is still to be met – that “managers should consider discharge co-ordinator involvement to identify potential barriers and suitability of accommodation for individuals’ discharge into the community”.

A spokesperson for the MWC said: “We received a comprehensive action plan from NHS Tayside setting out the activities associated with each recommendation.

“We are aware that the planned move from the Strathmartine site is a complex process, where extensive consultation is being undertaken; we continue to actively monitor this.

“The outstanding recommendation is recommendation four. We understand discussions are ongoing in relation to the specific suggested role of discharge coordinator.”