Has Dundee disability unit with ‘Dickensian’ conditions improved a year on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Has Dundee disability unit with ‘Dickensian’ conditions improved a year on?

NHS Tayside was told to make 13 urgent improvements at the Strathmartine Centre last year.

By Andrew Robson
The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee.
The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Health chiefs say a Dundee disability centre has made significant improvements after a scathing report revealed “Dickensian” conditions.

NHS Tayside was told to make 13 urgent improvements at the Strathmartine Centre after an inspection by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) last year.

Inspectors found the smell of urine, an “unhygienic” toilet, leaking roofs, mouldy walls and the presence of rodents and flying ants.

Dundee-based Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra branded conditions “Dickensian” when the report emerged last September.

Photos exclusively obtained by The Courier showed the state of the disability unit, which provides accommodation for 14 adults with complex or specialist needs.

Photos revealed the state of the crisis-hit disability unit last year
Photos revealed the state of the crisis-hit disability unit last year. Image: NHS Tayside

After the release of the MWC report, NHS Tayside said it was bringing forward plans to close the Strathmartine Centre and move patients to Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

However, this has not yet happened.

Just over a year on from the report, The Courier asked NHS Tayside if the improvements had been made.

A spokesperson for the health board said it has met 12 of the 13 recommendations made by the MWC.

This includes all outstanding repair work.

Changes at Strathmartine Centre after scathing report

The spokesperson said: “We are working to address the remaining recommendation, with plans in place to recruit to a strategic post to support delayed discharges in learning disability services.

“NHS Tayside remains committed to having all inpatient learning disability services located on the Murray Royal Hospital site and work is ongoing to progress this.”

The Courier also asked NHS Tayside for images showing the improved conditions, but the health board said it was unable to provide these, mainly due to the vulnerable patients living there.

The Strathmartine Centre is set to close.
The Strathmartine Centre is set to close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Mental Welfare Commission says it remains in “regular contact” with the NHS Tayside team overseeing the transition of care for individuals at Stratmartine Hospital.

One recommendation is still to be met – that “managers should consider discharge co-ordinator involvement to identify potential barriers and suitability of accommodation for individuals’ discharge into the community”.

A spokesperson for the MWC said: “We received a comprehensive action plan from NHS Tayside setting out the activities associated with each recommendation.

“We are aware that the planned move from the Strathmartine site is a complex process, where extensive consultation is being undertaken; we continue to actively monitor this.

“The outstanding recommendation is recommendation four. We understand discussions are ongoing in relation to the specific suggested role of discharge coordinator.”

More from News

Eilish McColgan and her fiance Michael Rimmer at her brother's wedding. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
Dundee runner Eilish McColgan makes wedding hint as she enjoys family celebration with mum…
Vandals daubed Carnoustie war memorial with spray paint. Image: Gavin Wilson
Carnoustie fury over graffiti attack on award-winning town war memorial
CR0054734, Andrew Robson, Kilspindie. A90 Rat Run concerns in Kilspindie story. Picture Shows: A90 roadworks are causing heavy traffic to divert through Kilspindie to avoid congestion, but speeding through the tight roads are a major concern for local residents. Tuesday 26th August 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers could face more roadworks misery on A90 between Dundee and Perth
Alistair Sinclair
Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
10 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
33
Access to Sea Road, Methil, is closed from Methilhaven Road
Anger in Methil over weeks of disruption for cycle path 'nobody wants'
11
Brechin bypass drivers will face roadworks until almost Christmas. Image: Google Maps
Brechin bypass: How much has been spent on Angus ‘guitar hero’ road as works…
4
Camperdown Park stadium image
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on
2
The former Friockheim Health Centre is back up for auction this week. Image: Future Property Auctions
Nearly £20k slashed from former Angus health centre as it goes back under hammer
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy police disrupt gathering of 200 youths amid 4,400 antisocial behaviour reports
2

Conversation