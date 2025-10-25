A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth finish ahead of schedule

The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth are now complete.

Road safety improvements carried out by Amey at the Rait junction began on August 3 and were originally scheduled for completion on October 31.

The project, which caused disruption for drivers who faced 12 weeks of lane closures and a 30mph speed limit, has been finished ahead of schedule.

An Amey spokesperson confirmed in August that the £1.2 million scheme remained on track.

The news will come as a relief to Kilspindie residents, who said traffic had been “bombarding” their village as drivers sought to avoid the works.