News A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth finish ahead of schedule Amey's road safety improvements at the A90 Rait Junction are now complete. By Lucy Scarlett October 25 2025, 12:46pm Drivers have faced weeks of lane closures on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth are now complete. Road safety improvements carried out by Amey at the Rait junction began on August 3 and were originally scheduled for completion on October 31. The project, which caused disruption for drivers who faced 12 weeks of lane closures and a 30mph speed limit, has been finished ahead of schedule. The roadworks taking place at the A90 Rait Junction are now complete. Image: Amey An Amey spokesperson confirmed in August that the £1.2 million scheme remained on track. The news will come as a relief to Kilspindie residents, who said traffic had been "bombarding" their village as drivers sought to avoid the works.
