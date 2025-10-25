News Man, 43, charged with drug offences after ‘disturbance’ in Cowdenbeath Police were called to a disturbance in the High Street on Friday night. By Lucy Scarlett October 25 2025, 4:06pm October 25 2025, 4:06pm Share Man, 43, charged with drug offences after ‘disturbance’ in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5358751/man-charged-drug-offences-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link Officers were called to a disturbance in Cowdenbeath's High Street on Friday. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged in connection with drug offences in Cowdenbeath. Police were called to a “disturbance” in the town’s High Street on Friday night. Several police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene, though no injuries were reported. Officers later confirmed that a 43-year-old had been charged. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35pm on Friday, 24 October, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the High Street area of Cowdenbeath. “Officers attended and there were no injuries. “A 43-year-old man was later charged in connection with a drugs offence.”