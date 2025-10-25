Man, 43, charged with drug offences after ‘disturbance’ in Cowdenbeath

A man has been charged in connection with drug offences in Cowdenbeath.

Police were called to a “disturbance” in the town’s High Street on Friday night.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene, though no injuries were reported.

Officers later confirmed that a 43-year-old had been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35pm on Friday, 24 October, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the High Street area of Cowdenbeath.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries.

“A 43-year-old man was later charged in connection with a drugs offence.”