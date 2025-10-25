Man, 53, found dead at Dundee property as emergency services attend

A 53-year-old man has been found dead at a property in Dundee after emergency services were called to the scene.

Police and firefighters attended Nelson Street, near its junction with Victoria Road, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

Motorists reported seeing two police vehicles and a fire engine in the area as the incident unfolded.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One local resident said he was “devastated” to hear of the man’s death.

He said: “I was coming up Victoria Road and saw the fire engine.

“I looked up the street and saw the police.

“I’m devastated to hear a person was found dead.

“My condolences go out to their loved ones.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Friday, 24 October, we were called to a report of concern for a man at a property in Nelson Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”