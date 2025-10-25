Man, 53, found dead at Dundee property as emergency services attend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 53, found dead at Dundee property as emergency services attend

Police and firefighters were called to Nelson Street shortly after 8pm on Friday.

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to Nelson Street, Dundee, on Friday evening. Image: Supplied
Emergency services were called to Nelson Street, Dundee, on Friday evening. Image: Supplied

A 53-year-old man has been found dead at a property in Dundee after emergency services were called to the scene.

Police and firefighters attended Nelson Street, near its junction with Victoria Road, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

Motorists reported seeing two police vehicles and a fire engine in the area as the incident unfolded.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One local resident said he was “devastated” to hear of the man’s death.

He said: “I was coming up Victoria Road and saw the fire engine.

“I looked up the street and saw the police.

“I’m devastated to hear a person was found dead.

“My condolences go out to their loved ones.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Friday, 24 October, we were called to a report of concern for a man at a property in Nelson Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

