Giant German warship docks at Dundee Harbour

The vessel can carry up to two helicopters and is equipped with missile launchers, auto cannons, and torpedo systems.

By James Simpson
FGS Sachsen (F219) Warship docked in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
FGS Sachsen (F219) Warship docked in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A German Navy warship has docked at Dundee Harbour, drawing interest from locals over the weekend.

The FGS Sachsen (F219), a Sachsen-class frigate, arrived in the city around 3pm on Saturday after departing Harstad, Norway, on October 18.

The 143-metre vessel can carry up to two helicopters and is equipped with missile launchers, auto cannons, and torpedo systems.

Built for a range of military operations – including air defence and anti-piracy patrols – the Sachsen is considered one of the most advanced ships in the German fleet.

The ship arrived in Dundee on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sachsen is considered one of the most advanced ships in the German fleet.
The F219 has recently been equipped with a new Mk 41 vertical launching system.
The ships primary role is air defence. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is not yet known why the vessel is moored in Dundee, though the German Navy has been approached for comment.

German naval ships have previously visited the city as part of NATO deployments.

The Courier was granted access to the FGS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern when it docked in January 2023.

