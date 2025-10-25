Concern grows for missing Ayrshire woman who may have travelled to Dundee

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Ayrshire woman who may have travelled to Dundee.

Dorothy Summers, 62, was last seen in the Whitletts area of Ayr around 9am on Thursday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, with long curly brown and grey hair.

Inspector Lorraine Scobie said it is “completely out of character” for Dorothy to be away from home without contacting her family.

She said: “It is completely out of character for Dorothy to be away from home and not keep in regular contact with her family.

“They are extremely concerned and we want to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe and well.

“Dorothy mainly uses buses to travel locally in Ayrshire, however, she has travelled to Dundee previously.

“As our enquiries and searches continue, I would urge anyone who has seen Dorothy or who has any information on her whereabouts to please contact us.

“I’d also ask Dorothy herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2103 of 24 October 2025.