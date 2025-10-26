What do shoppers think of the new £10m Home Bargains in Arbroath?

What do shoppers think of Arbroath’s new multi-million-pound Home Bargains?

The discount retailer opened the doors to its new £10 million store on Saturday.

Crowds of eager customers flocked to Elliot Retail Park on Dundee Road to see inside, resulting in an overflowing car park.

The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of which are new hires for Home Bargains.

The Courier spoke to customers to find out what they thought of the new addition to the town.

Arbroath shoppers share their views on the new Home Bargains

Janice Robertson from Arbroath and Jerry Breen from Dundee were among the large crowd at the opening.

Both described the shop as a “great” addition to the town.

“The other Home Bargains is nothing like this,” Janice said.

“This one is so much better.

“I didn’t buy anything today, but I’m going to come back when it’s a bit quieter because the tills are mad.

“But yeah, we’re happy it’s open.”

Liz and Brian also attended the grand opening and were equally positive.

“We’re quite impressed with it,” said Liz.

“It’s really busy today though – we couldn’t get parked.

“It’s lovely, and a great addition to the town.

“We’re in Carnoustie, so it’s fine for us to pop in and out.”

Brian added: “Especially when the new Aldi opens next door.

“It’s a nice store and got all you need.”

Kim and Denise Stewart said they had a successful time shopping at the new store.

“It’s really just the same as the other one in Arbroath, but they do have a bigger selection,” Kim said.

“We only came down for a nosey and ended up spending £81!

“I think it’ll be even better once Aldi and a few other things open here.

Denise added that it was “manic” inside the shop on opening day.

Earlier this week, store manager Paul Beatham welcomed The Courier to the site as the final touches were being made before opening.

“I expected it to be busy, and the first few hours were quite general,” he said.

“Then, all of a sudden, it was absolutely rocking.

“We’ve still got Aldi to come as well, so the footfall will be even better soon.”

The new Home Bargains features a 21,356 sq ft retail space and an adjacent garden centre.

It serves as the anchor store for the new Elliot Retail Park, where a Costa coffee chain also opened last weekend.