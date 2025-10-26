What do shoppers think of the new £10m Home Bargains in Arbroath?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

What do shoppers think of the new £10m Home Bargains in Arbroath?

Hordes of customers flocked to the Elliot Retail Park for the grand opening.

By Lucy Scarlett
Kim and Denise enjoyed their day of shopping at Home Bargains. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Kim and Denise enjoyed their day of shopping at Home Bargains. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

What do shoppers think of Arbroath’s new multi-million-pound Home Bargains?

The discount retailer opened the doors to its new £10 million store on Saturday.

Crowds of eager customers flocked to Elliot Retail Park on Dundee Road to see inside, resulting in an overflowing car park.

The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of which are new hires for Home Bargains.

The Courier spoke to customers to find out what they thought of the new addition to the town.

Arbroath shoppers share their views on the new Home Bargains

Janice Robertson from Arbroath and Jerry Breen from Dundee were among the large crowd at the opening.

Both described the shop as a “great” addition to the town.

“The other Home Bargains is nothing like this,” Janice said.

“This one is so much better.

“I didn’t buy anything today, but I’m going to come back when it’s a bit quieter because the tills are mad.

“But yeah, we’re happy it’s open.”

Janice Robertson and Jerry Breen outside the store. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Liz and Brian also attended the grand opening and were equally positive.

“We’re quite impressed with it,” said Liz.

“It’s really busy today though – we couldn’t get parked.

“It’s lovely, and a great addition to the town.

“We’re in Carnoustie, so it’s fine for us to pop in and out.”

Brian added: “Especially when the new Aldi opens next door.

“It’s a nice store and got all you need.”

Brian and Liz were impressed with the new store. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Kim and Denise Stewart said they had a successful time shopping at the new store.

“It’s really just the same as the other one in Arbroath, but they do have a bigger selection,” Kim said.

“We only came down for a nosey and ended up spending £81!

“I think it’ll be even better once Aldi and a few other things open here.

Denise added that it was “manic” inside the shop on opening day.

Earlier this week, store manager Paul Beatham welcomed The Courier to the site as the final touches were being made before opening.

“I expected it to be busy, and the first few hours were quite general,” he said.

“Then, all of a sudden, it was absolutely rocking.

“We’ve still got Aldi to come as well, so the footfall will be even better soon.”

Store manager Paul Beatham. Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The new Home Bargains features a 21,356 sq ft retail space and an adjacent garden centre.

It serves as the anchor store for the new Elliot Retail Park, where a Costa coffee chain also opened last weekend.

More from News

A fan is tackled on the pitch by security guards in a stadium
Dundee FC condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ from fans during Falkirk clash
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers
Scottish Ploughing Championships
16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held near Montrose
FGS Sachsen (F219) Warship docked in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Giant German warship docks at Dundee Harbour
The crash happened in the Hospital Hill area of Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and 'steaming'
Jenna and Jorge Leon inside Stretch Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look at Perth's new recovery spa 'for everyone' run by sports therapist and…
David MacDonald. Image: Facebook
Man flung road sign 'like a frisbee' into Perth chicken shop
First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award.
John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured
Author-illustrator Sarah Holliday grew up in Braco, went to school in Dunblane and studied art in Dundee
Debut children's book by former Dunblane Primary pupil with Perthshire roots to be published

Conversation