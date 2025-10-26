Woman taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash

Emergency services were called to the Hospital Hill area after the incident.

By Lucy Scarlett
The crash happened in the Hospital Hill area of Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened in the Hospital Hill area of Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Dunfermline.

The collision happened shortly before 11pm on Saturday in the Hospital Hill area of the city.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, attended the scene, and the road was closed for several hours.

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment, though the extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Police probe after one-vehicle crash in Dunfermline

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, 25 October, 2025, we were made aware of a one-vehicle crash in the Hospital Hill area of Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

More from News

Scottish Ploughing Championships
16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held near Montrose
FGS Sachsen (F219) Warship docked in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Giant German warship docks at Dundee Harbour
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and 'steaming'
Jenna and Jorge Leon inside Stretch Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look at Perth's new recovery spa 'for everyone' run by sports therapist and…
David MacDonald. Image: Facebook
Man flung road sign 'like a frisbee' into Perth chicken shop
First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award.
John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured
Author-illustrator Sarah Holliday grew up in Braco, went to school in Dunblane and studied art in Dundee
Debut children's book by former Dunblane Primary pupil with Perthshire roots to be published
Police Scotland officer.
Missing Ayrshire woman who may have travelled to Dundee traced
Halloween Trail Falkland Palace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife
Emergency services were called to Nelson Street, Dundee, on Friday evening. Image: Supplied
Man, 53, found dead at Dundee property as emergency services attend

Conversation