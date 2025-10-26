Woman taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Dunfermline.

The collision happened shortly before 11pm on Saturday in the Hospital Hill area of the city.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, attended the scene, and the road was closed for several hours.

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment, though the extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Police probe after one-vehicle crash in Dunfermline

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, 25 October, 2025, we were made aware of a one-vehicle crash in the Hospital Hill area of Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”