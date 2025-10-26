Dundee FC condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ from fans during Falkirk clash

Dundee FC has condemned sections of its away support following what it described as “unacceptable behaviour” during Saturday’s match against Falkirk.

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 at the Falkirk Stadium, but the game was marred by several flashpoints from the away end.

Missiles were thrown at Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain, a former Dundee player who later joined Celtic.

The referee was seen picking up a glass bottle that had been thrown on to the pitch towards the keeper.

Dundee FC condemns fan disorder

At least one supporter was restrained by police and stewards after attempting to enter the pitch at the final whistle.

A spokesperson said the club is working closely with police to identify those responsible.

‘Unwelcome scenes’ during match

“Dundee Football Club condemns the unacceptable behaviour of a number of individuals in the away section during our match at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

“We are currently working with Police Scotland to identify the individuals involved in these unwelcome scenes and will impose the strongest of sanctions.

“Dundee FC will not tolerate such behaviour.”

Police Scotland and Falkirk FC have been approached for comment.

