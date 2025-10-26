Dundee FC condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ from fans during Falkirk clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ from fans during Falkirk clash

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 at the Falkirk Stadium, but the game was marred by several flashpoints from the away end.

By James Simpson
A fan is tackled on the pitch by security guards in a stadium
A fan is tackled by security after running on to the pitch Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

Dundee FC has condemned sections of its away support following what it described as “unacceptable behaviour” during Saturday’s match against Falkirk.

Missiles were thrown at Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain, a former Dundee player who later joined Celtic.

The referee was seen picking up a glass bottle that had been thrown on to the pitch towards the keeper.

Dundee FC condemns fan disorder

Falkirk’s Scott Bain with referee Ross Hardie after objects are thrown onto the pitch by the away support. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

At least one supporter was restrained by police and stewards after attempting to enter the pitch at the final whistle.

A spokesperson said the club is working closely with police to identify those responsible.

A fan is led off the pitch by police. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

‘Unwelcome scenes’ during match

Dundee Football Club condemns the unacceptable behaviour of a number of individuals in the away section during our match at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

“We are currently working with Police Scotland to identify the individuals involved in these unwelcome scenes and will impose the strongest of sanctions.

“Dundee FC will not tolerate such behaviour.”

Police Scotland and Falkirk FC have been approached for comment.

Read more: ‘Real opportunity’ missed for Dundee in disappointing Falkirk defeat as fans throw objects at Scott Bain

Conversation