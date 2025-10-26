News Great pictures of Halloween capers at Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir Families enjoyed a variety of Halloween fun at the popular Kirrie equestrian centre and cafe. Willow McMillan (6) and Harley McMillan (2) enjoy climbing on the bales with the scarecrows at Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Graham Brown & Steve Brown October 26 2025, 4:55pm October 26 2025, 4:55pm Share Great pictures of Halloween capers at Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5359029/kirriemuir-pumpkin-patch-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Visitors to Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir have enjoyed a fun-packed Halloween build up at the popular venue’s pumpkin patch. The busy equestrian centre and cafe welcomed families for a variety of spooky entertainment. The programme included a quiet day for sensory sensitive visitors. There was even a specially-built wooden trebuchet to catapult pumpkins and potatoes across the Kirrie field. The Pathhead pumpkin patch featured a spooky children’s cave and bale fort, as well as fun activities including face-painting, storytelling and lots of Halloween photo opportunities. After the guisers have been at doors this week, excitement will turn to local bonfire nights and fireworks displays. There are several taking place across Angus. We have all the details of fireworks near you. Courier photographer Steve Brown popped along to Pathhead Farm on Sunday. Anna Hughes (3), mum Katy Finlay and Olivia Hughes (6) from Arbroath with their pumpkins at Pathhead. Emma Smith and six-year-old son Alastair enjoy the Kirrie fun. Inside the spooky house. Entertainment at Pathhead Farm. Braving the Halloween trail. Ruaridh Hoggan (2) from Kingoldrum chooses his pumpkin. The Tartan Juggler Allen Goldie teaches twins Milan and Addy Toth from Hungary how to juggle the wheel at Pathhead. Five-year-old Preston Rice from Dundee on the seesaw. Afraid of spiders? Lydia Gardyne (2) from Kirriemuir chooses her pumpkin at Pathhead Farm. Steven Massie, the evil carnival worker takes aim with the Pathhead trebuchet. Welcome to Pathhead pumpkin patch! Lydia Gardyne (2) from Kirriemuir said: “I’ll have this one”. Willow McMillan (6) and two-year-old brother Harley McMillan make friends with a scarecrow. Calum Gray (13) from Dundee on the bouncy castle. Willow McMillan (6) gets her face painted. There’s even digger-driving scarecrows in Kirriemuir. See-saw fun for Preston Rice (5) from Dundee. Steven Massie fires the tattie trebuchet. Pathhead’s spooky house. Juggling the wheel at Pathhead. Allen Goldie the Tartan Juggler shows how it is done. Tattie away! Willow and Harley McMillan with their Halloween painted faces. Tracey Baker from Carnoustie tries plate spinning. Calum Gray (13) from Dundee on the bouncy castle. A high five for plate spinner Rachel Baker from Arbroath. A Hairy halloween visitor at Pathhhead. Alastair Smith (6) and Olivia Hughes (6) from Arbroath with the Kirrie dragon. Mum Tracey and daughter Rachel Baker showing their plate spinning skills. Joe Cameron (4) from Glasgow with eight-month-old baby brother James in the pumpkin patch. One of the scary sights at the Kirrie pumpkin patch. Face painting for Willow McMillan. Harley McMillan (2) from Arbroath in the dragon protecting the pumpkins at Pathhead Farm. Lydia Gardyne (2) from Kirriemuir with her perfect pumpkin. Trebuchet operator Steven Massie ready to load the pumpkin catapult.
