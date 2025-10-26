Great pictures of Halloween capers at Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir

Visitors to Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir have enjoyed a fun-packed Halloween build up at the popular venue’s pumpkin patch.

The busy equestrian centre and cafe welcomed families for a variety of spooky entertainment.

The programme included a quiet day for sensory sensitive visitors.

There was even a specially-built wooden trebuchet to catapult pumpkins and potatoes across the Kirrie field.

The Pathhead pumpkin patch featured a spooky children’s cave and bale fort, as well as fun activities including face-painting, storytelling and lots of Halloween photo opportunities.

After the guisers have been at doors this week, excitement will turn to local bonfire nights and fireworks displays.

There are several taking place across Angus. We have all the details of fireworks near you.

Courier photographer Steve Brown popped along to Pathhead Farm on Sunday.