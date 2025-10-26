Great pictures of Halloween capers at Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures of Halloween capers at Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir

Families enjoyed a variety of Halloween fun at the popular Kirrie equestrian centre and cafe.

Willow McMillan (6) and Harley McMillan (2) enjoy climbing on the bales with the scarecrows at Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Willow McMillan (6) and Harley McMillan (2) enjoy climbing on the bales with the scarecrows at Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Steve Brown

Visitors to Pathhead Farm in Kirriemuir have enjoyed a fun-packed Halloween build up at the popular venue’s pumpkin patch.

The busy equestrian centre and cafe welcomed families for a variety of spooky entertainment.

The programme included a quiet day for sensory sensitive visitors.

There was even a specially-built wooden trebuchet to catapult pumpkins and potatoes across the Kirrie field.

The Pathhead pumpkin patch featured a spooky children’s cave and bale fort, as well as fun activities including face-painting, storytelling and lots of Halloween photo opportunities.

After the guisers have been at doors this week, excitement will turn to local bonfire nights and fireworks displays.

There are several taking place across Angus. We have all the details of fireworks near you.

Courier photographer Steve Brown popped along to Pathhead Farm on Sunday.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Anna Hughes (3), mum Katy Finlay and Olivia Hughes (6) from Arbroath with their pumpkins at Pathhead.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Emma Smith and six-year-old son Alastair enjoy the Kirrie fun.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Inside the spooky house.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Entertainment at Pathhead Farm.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Braving the Halloween trail.

Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.

Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Ruaridh Hoggan (2) from Kingoldrum chooses his pumpkin.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
The Tartan Juggler Allen Goldie teaches twins Milan and Addy Toth from Hungary how to juggle the wheel at Pathhead.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Five-year-old Preston Rice from Dundee on the seesaw.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Afraid of spiders?
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Lydia Gardyne (2) from Kirriemuir chooses her pumpkin at Pathhead Farm.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Steven Massie, the evil carnival worker takes aim with the Pathhead trebuchet.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Welcome to Pathhead pumpkin patch!
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Lydia Gardyne (2) from Kirriemuir said: “I’ll have this one”.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Willow McMillan (6) and two-year-old brother Harley McMillan make friends with a scarecrow.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Calum Gray (13) from Dundee on the bouncy castle.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Willow McMillan (6) gets her face painted.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
There’s even digger-driving scarecrows in Kirriemuir.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
See-saw fun for Preston Rice (5) from Dundee.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Steven Massie fires the tattie trebuchet.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Pathhead’s spooky house.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Juggling the wheel at Pathhead.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Allen Goldie the Tartan Juggler shows how it is done.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Tattie away!
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Willow and Harley McMillan with their Halloween painted faces.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Tracey Baker from Carnoustie tries plate spinning.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Calum Gray (13) from Dundee on the bouncy castle.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
A high five for plate spinner Rachel Baker from Arbroath.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
A Hairy halloween visitor at Pathhhead.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Alastair Smith (6) and Olivia Hughes (6) from Arbroath with the Kirrie dragon.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Mum Tracey and daughter Rachel Baker showing their plate spinning skills.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Joe Cameron (4) from Glasgow with eight-month-old baby brother James in the pumpkin patch.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
One of the scary sights at the Kirrie pumpkin patch.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Face painting for Willow McMillan.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Harley McMillan (2) from Arbroath in the dragon protecting the pumpkins at Pathhead Farm.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Lydia Gardyne (2) from Kirriemuir with her perfect pumpkin.
Pathhead Farm pumpkin patch in Kirriemuir.
Trebuchet operator Steven Massie ready to load the pumpkin catapult.

 

 

 

Conversation