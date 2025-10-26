News Car stolen from Dundee driveway may have been taken to Edinburgh The blue VW Golf was taken from a home on Menzieshill Road. By James Simpson October 26 2025, 4:44pm October 26 2025, 4:44pm Share Car stolen from Dundee driveway may have been taken to Edinburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5359033/car-stolen-dundee-menzieshill-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The VW Golf was stolen on Sunday morning. Image: Police Scotland A blue VW Golf stolen from Dundee in an overnight theft may have been driven to the Edinburgh area, police have said. The vehicle (registration R56 MSL) was taken from a driveway on Menzieshill Road between 12.30am and 6am on Sunday. Police have released two images of the VW Golf stolen from a property on Menzieshill Road. Image: Police Scotland Police have now launched a public appeal following the incident in the West End area. Constable Hood, from Lochee Police Station, urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number CR/0451521/25.
