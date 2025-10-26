Car stolen from Dundee driveway may have been taken to Edinburgh

A blue VW Golf stolen from Dundee in an overnight theft may have been driven to the Edinburgh area, police have said.

The vehicle (registration R56 MSL) was taken from a driveway on Menzieshill Road between 12.30am and 6am on Sunday.

Police have now launched a public appeal following the incident in the West End area.

Constable Hood, from Lochee Police Station, urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number CR/0451521/25.