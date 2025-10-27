Landmark St Andrews book shop could be turned into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Landmark St Andrews book shop could be turned into flats

The business, affectionately know by locals as the 'Citizen Shop', closed in 2023 after 144 years.

By Neil Henderson
Design image of how the proposal to transform the landmark former J&G Innes Book Shop building in St Andrews could look.
Design image of how the proposal to transform the landmark St Andrews building could look. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal

Plans have been unveiled to transform one St Andrews’ much-loved landmark buildings into flats.

The former J&G Innes Book Shop – affectionately known by many as the ‘Citizen Shop’ – on the corner of Church Street and South Street, could be given a new lease of life under new proposals.

St Andrews-based Prime Caledonia Co. Ltd, is seeking permission to split the ground-floor shop into two units as well as create five flats on the upper floors.

Plans for an additional house are also included in the new planning application.

Historic St Andrews business closed in 2023 after 144 years

J&G Innes closed its ornate C-listed business premises in December 2023 after trading in the town for 144 years.

The premises were put on the market 12 months later.

The iconic J&G Innes St Andrews book shop closed in 2023.
The iconic J&G Innes St Andrews book shop closed in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The book shop was bought by the Innes firm in 1927, after family ancestor and founder of the St Andrews Citizen newspaper, John Innes, purchased the printing and publishing business from the Tullis family in 1879.

The modernisation of the historic building in 1927 was inspired by the arts and crafts movement.

Much of the redesign is still evident today, with the wood-carved St Andrews book shop frontage in place.

Design image of how the development of the landmark build could look.
Design image of how the landmark building could look. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal

The proposal includes creating two new ground-floor retail units.

Meanwhile, the Weavers Cottage, currently a retail store, will be altered to create a two-storey home.

Landmark St Andrews book shop building could be turned into flats

In addition, the upper floors, which were originally flats before becoming part of the business premises, will once again be transformed back to residential accommodation.

Residential access would be maintained through the original entrance at 29 Church Street.

The applicant has stressed the historic integrity of the premises, which are within the town’s conservation area, would be preserved.

How one of the flats proposed fro the St Andrews book shop could look.
How one of the flats proposed for the former St Andrews book shop could look. Image: Fife Council planning portal

A design statement said the application “prioritises the preservation and conservation of the existing historical fabric, particularly the street-facing elevations along Church Street and South Street.”

It added: “The design approach emphasises the retention of significant architectural elements and period features within the original building structure, including the ornate decorative staircase, traditional wood-effect ceiling beams, original window shutters with their distinctive panelling, and the heritage bookcases located on the first floor.”

The proposals are expected to be determined by Fife Council planners in the coming months.

More from News

Demolition work at the school began in August.
Locals invited to have say on housing plans at fire-hit Perth school
Diwali celebrations at North Inch Community Campus, Perth. Image: Ethan Williams
Gallery: Diwali celebration brings community together in Perth
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Host Graham Norton during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. Picture date: Thursday January 25th, 2024. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
TV host Graham Norton reveals why Pitlochry 'holds a special place in my heart'…
Several spooky events are taking place in Dundee and Angus this October, including the annual Scarehill Brae charity display in Brechin. Image: Nadine Pirie
The best spooky Halloween events in Angus and Dundee
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits Fife shipbuilder Babcock in Rosyth
Rosyth shipbuilder hiring overseas workers shows Fifers 'robbed' by SNP, claims Labour leader
14
Paul Zarb
Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure
Metaflake MD Steven Kerr
Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future
3
Charlotte Beard next to undergrowth in her wheelchair.
Partner of student killed by carbon monoxide in Angus cottage shares heartbreak 10 years…
Louise McCabe
Wedding guest needed head wound stapled after Fife fight

Conversation