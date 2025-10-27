Landmark St Andrews book shop could be turned into flats

Plans have been unveiled to transform one St Andrews’ much-loved landmark buildings into flats.

The former J&G Innes Book Shop – affectionately known by many as the ‘Citizen Shop’ – on the corner of Church Street and South Street, could be given a new lease of life under new proposals.

St Andrews-based Prime Caledonia Co. Ltd, is seeking permission to split the ground-floor shop into two units as well as create five flats on the upper floors.

Plans for an additional house are also included in the new planning application.

Historic St Andrews business closed in 2023 after 144 years

J&G Innes closed its ornate C-listed business premises in December 2023 after trading in the town for 144 years.

The premises were put on the market 12 months later.

The book shop was bought by the Innes firm in 1927, after family ancestor and founder of the St Andrews Citizen newspaper, John Innes, purchased the printing and publishing business from the Tullis family in 1879.

The modernisation of the historic building in 1927 was inspired by the arts and crafts movement.

Much of the redesign is still evident today, with the wood-carved St Andrews book shop frontage in place.

The proposal includes creating two new ground-floor retail units.

Meanwhile, the Weavers Cottage, currently a retail store, will be altered to create a two-storey home.

Landmark St Andrews book shop building could be turned into flats

In addition, the upper floors, which were originally flats before becoming part of the business premises, will once again be transformed back to residential accommodation.

Residential access would be maintained through the original entrance at 29 Church Street.

The applicant has stressed the historic integrity of the premises, which are within the town’s conservation area, would be preserved.

A design statement said the application “prioritises the preservation and conservation of the existing historical fabric, particularly the street-facing elevations along Church Street and South Street.”

It added: “The design approach emphasises the retention of significant architectural elements and period features within the original building structure, including the ornate decorative staircase, traditional wood-effect ceiling beams, original window shutters with their distinctive panelling, and the heritage bookcases located on the first floor.”

The proposals are expected to be determined by Fife Council planners in the coming months.