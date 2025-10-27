Monifieth adult star still battling to get home from Japan after passport stolen

A Monifieth adult movie star is still battling to get home from Japan after having his passport stolen on holiday.

The Courier reported last week how Marc McAulay, 33, had been robbed of his bag containing his passport and bank cards while visiting Tokyo.

Marc has since managed to secure an emergency passport, but claims he was not allowed to board a flight on Monday because the airline would not accept his documents.

The 33-year-old has since been taken to a police station and says he has no idea when he will be able to get home.

Monifieth man ‘not allowed to fly home’ after passport issues

He told The Courier: “I wasn’t allowed to fly and then taken away by airport police.

“I spent hours with them trying to sort things out.

“Nothing was resolved, my flight left, and I am now stranded here in Japan with no idea what’s going to happen next.”

Marc says after the theft of his documents, he was able to get an emergency passport at the British Embassy in Tokyo at the weekend.

He says this was valid for a single journey to the UK by any available route.

On that basis, he booked to leave Tokyo for the UK on Monday with a stopover in China.

However, he was not allowed to board his flight.

Marc says he was told this was down to him having no visa to stop in China, and the details on the passport being inconsistent with the ones in his booking.

He said: “This is not correct. Everything was done through the British Embassy, and with the people I booked the flight tickets through.

“I have contacted the embassy again, and they said I should definitely have been allowed to fly with the emergency passport.

“I am still in Tokyo and don’t know when I’ll be able to leave.

“I have managed to book a hotel for one more night, but if I have to buy new flights, that’s going to cost me around £1,000.

“I really hoped that with this emergency passport I’d be on my way home by now.

“I’ve no idea why I wasn’t allowed to fly on Monday.

“I just want to get home and put an end to this nightmare.”

The Courier has contacted the Foreign Office – which previously said it had supported Marc following the robbery – for further comment.

A fundraiser started by a friend has raised hundreds of pounds to support Marc, but he has been told it will take several days to reach his account.

Marc – who is studying to be a heating engineer at college in Dunfermline – won a Grabby Award in 2021 for his adult work after being nominated in nine categories.