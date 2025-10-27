Monifieth adult star still battling to get home from Japan after passport stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth adult star still battling to get home from Japan after passport stolen

Marc McAulay claims he was not allowed to board a flight that would have finally brought him home to the UK.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Marc McAulay at Tokyo Airport after he was refused permission to fly. Image: Marc McAulay
Marc McAulay at Tokyo Airport after he was refused permission to fly. Image: Marc McAulay

A Monifieth adult movie star is still battling to get home from Japan after having his passport stolen on holiday.

The Courier reported last week how Marc McAulay, 33, had been robbed of his bag containing his passport and bank cards while visiting Tokyo.

Marc has since managed to secure an emergency passport, but claims he was not allowed to board a flight on Monday because the airline would not accept his documents.

The 33-year-old has since been taken to a police station and says he has no idea when he will be able to get home.

Monifieth man ‘not allowed to fly home’ after passport issues

He told The Courier: “I wasn’t allowed to fly and then taken away by airport police.

“I spent hours with them trying to sort things out.

“Nothing was resolved, my flight left, and I am now stranded here in Japan with no idea what’s going to happen next.”

Marc says after the theft of his documents, he was able to get an emergency passport at the British Embassy in Tokyo at the weekend.

He says this was valid for a single journey to the UK by any available route.

On that basis, he booked to leave Tokyo for the UK on Monday with a stopover in China.

Marc in Japan before his belongings were stolen. Image: Marc McAulay

However, he was not allowed to board his flight.

Marc says he was told this was down to him having no visa to stop in China, and the details on the passport being inconsistent with the ones in his booking.

He said: “This is not correct. Everything was done through the British Embassy, and with the people I booked the flight tickets through.

“I have contacted the embassy again, and they said I should definitely have been allowed to fly with the emergency passport.

“I am still in Tokyo and don’t know when I’ll be able to leave.

Marc’s temporary passport. Image: Marc McAulay

“I have managed to book a hotel for one more night, but if I have to buy new flights, that’s going to cost me around £1,000.

“I really hoped that with this emergency passport I’d be on my way home by now.

“I’ve no idea why I wasn’t allowed to fly on Monday.

“I just want to get home and put an end to this nightmare.”

The Courier has contacted the Foreign Office – which previously said it had supported Marc following the robbery – for further comment.

A fundraiser started by a friend has raised hundreds of pounds to support Marc, but he has been told it will take several days to reach his account.

Marc – who is studying to be a heating engineer at college in Dunfermline – won a Grabby Award in 2021 for his adult work after being nominated in nine categories.

