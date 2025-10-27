Locals invited to have say on housing plans at fire-hit Perth school

A public meeting is being held to discuss plans for a housing development at the site of a fire-hit Perth school.

A ferocious blaze ripped through the former Balhousie Primary School shortly after midnight on Sunday June 22.

Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the day while nearby roads were closed and residents were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Work to demolish the school began in August, and much of the building has already been reduced to rubble.

Perth and Kinross Council has now submitted a retrospective planning application to demolish the site.

The planning statement explains that the damage to the former school was “extensive and irreversible”, and demolition was the only option.

Housing plans on site of fire-hit Perth School

The site will be levelled and housing plans will be brought forward at a later date.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday (October 30) at Perth Grammar School from 6pm to showcase plans for the housing development.

This will be followed by small group workshop discussions where residents will be invited to share their views on the plans.

Several meetings have already taken place to discuss the demolition and redevelopment of the site.

Balhousie Primary School was closed in 2023 due to its deteriorating condition.

The local authority had previously submitted proposals to transform the 110-year-old building into 26 homes.

These plans were scrapped shortly after the fire.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the fire and later released him, pending further inquiries.

Perth and Kinross Council previously pledged to work with locals to preserve relics from the former school for former pupils.