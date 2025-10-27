Locals invited to have say on housing plans at fire-hit Perth school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals invited to have say on housing plans at fire-hit Perth school

Work to demolish the the former Balhousie Primary School began in August.

By Andrew Robson
Demolition work at the school began in August.
Demolition work at the school began in August. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A public meeting is being held to discuss plans for a housing development at the site of a fire-hit Perth school.

A ferocious blaze ripped through the former Balhousie Primary School shortly after midnight on Sunday June 22.

Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the day while nearby roads were closed and residents were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Work to demolish the school began in August, and much of the building has already been reduced to rubble.

Perth and Kinross Council has now submitted a retrospective planning application to demolish the site.

The planning statement explains that the damage to the former school was “extensive and irreversible”, and demolition was the only option.

Housing plans on site of fire-hit Perth School

The site will be levelled and housing plans will be brought forward at a later date.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday (October 30) at Perth Grammar School from 6pm to showcase plans for the housing development.

This will be followed by small group workshop discussions where residents will be invited to share their views on the plans.

Drone shots of the school after the fire in June.
Drone shots of the school after the fire in June. Image: Stuart Cowper

Several meetings have already taken place to discuss the demolition and redevelopment of the site.

Balhousie Primary School was closed in 2023 due to its deteriorating condition.

The local authority had previously submitted proposals to transform the 110-year-old building into 26 homes.

These plans were scrapped shortly after the fire.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the fire and later released him, pending further inquiries.

Perth and Kinross Council previously pledged to work with locals to preserve relics from the former school for former pupils.

