Kirkcaldy police disrupt gathering of 200 youths amid 4,400 antisocial behaviour reports

A police crackdown on gatherings, fights and fire-raising is continuing and reaping results, police say.

By Claire Warrender
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Police have an action plan and dedicated patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy police disrupted a gathering of 200 youths amid an ongoing antisocial behaviour crackdown.

Information passed on through the community and schools allowed officers to step in before matters escalated.

The operation in February was just one of more than 4,400 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported in the Kirkcaldy area between April 1 2024 and March 31 2025.

Community Inspector, Kim Stewart, says there has been an increase in fights and gatherings arranged via social media.

Police in Kirkcaldy are working to reduce youth antisocial behaviour. Image: Police Scotland

And free public transport allows young people to move easily across the town, and further afield, to take part, she adds.

In a report to go before councillors on Wednesday, Inspector Stewart says: “We remain alert to this and will act accordingly.

“Where intelligence dictates, we draft in additional officers and work closely with our partners.

“A bespoke action plan has been created and dedicated patrols targeting large groups of youths take place.”

Despite this, antisocial hotspots remain.

Kirkcaldy antisocial hotspots and action

Youths continue to gather at Fife Central Retail Park in the north of Kirkcaldy.

And the area, home to several stores including Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Next, receives daily attention from police.

Fife Council’s safer communities team, substance abuse charity Clued-Up, social workers and business owners are also involved in the continuing battle.

Ms Stewart says: “Dedicated high visibility and plain clothes patrols have been carried out at Fife Central Retail Park and Kirkcaldy High Street area focusing on antisocial behaviour and theft by shoplifting.

Sainsbury’s in Kirkcaldy.  Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“Local ward officers continue to tackle wilful fire-raising in the Kirkcaldy area.

“Key to disruption is the identification of derelict buildings, hot spots and areas of risk.”

Police are also focused on other youth meeting spots.

These include Templehall shops, Valley Gardens, the bus station, Beveridge Park and the Mercat shopping centre.

In addition, patrols have been stepped up at several large supermarkets following an increase in antisocial behaviour and thefts there.

Youths caught and reported

Ms Stewart says the focus is having a positive effect.

“Officers have diligently reviewed CCTV in the transport hubs, identifying offenders and clothing.”

Several people have been caught as a result.

These include two youths aged under 13 who were reported to the children’s reporter following a wilful fire at Sainsbury’s.

And a 13-year-old boy reported for wilful fire-raising on a public bus at Chapel Level.

Kirkcaldy YMCA staff revealed earlier this month their community garden has been torched 10 times by youths seeking social media notoriety.

They say teenagers are deliberately setting fire to play equipment and benches and posting the results on TikTok.

Two youths have since been charged and reported.

Police have an action plan and dedicated patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police have an action plan and dedicated patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police have an action plan and dedicated patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police have an action plan and dedicated patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police have an action plan and dedicated patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Conversation