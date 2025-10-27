Carnoustie care worker who ‘dragged’ vulnerable resident to bathroom struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie care worker who ‘dragged’ vulnerable resident to bathroom struck off

Care watchdog ruled that Adam Le Grice had abused three vulnerable people in his care.

By Neil Henderson
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Carnoustie care worker, who “dragged” a patient to a bathroom, lied about the administration of personal care and swore at another resident, has been struck off.

Adam Le Grice was deemed unfit to practice and had his registration revoked after a Scottish Social Services Council hearing.

Le Grice was found to have abused three vulnerable people who relied on his care.

The incidents occurred on two separate days in October 2024, while he was employed as a care assistant at Braehill Lodge, Carnoustie run by Braehill Ltd.

The facility offers residential care for up to 24 older residents, including those wth dementia.

A disciplinary panel heard how Le Grice pulled one resident by the arm from their bed before dragging them to the bathroom.

He also pulled a second resident by the arm despite shouts for him to stop.

Three vulnerable people suffered abuse at Carnoustie care home

On another occasion, Le Grice administered personal care to a vulnerable resident on his own when a second care worker should have been present.

Le Grice was then found to have lied by falsifying documents to claim that a work colleague was present at the time.

In addition, on a separate date, Le Grice shouted and swore at a resident who needed to use the toilet.

The care watchdog ruled that, in shaming him for needing to use the toilet, Le Grice had failed to uphold the vulnerable resident’s dignity and respect.

It added that Le Grice had “potentially caused emotional harm” which could make the supported person “fearful or hesitant in asking for help or assistance”.

A six-page SSCC ruling also found that Le Grice “grabbed, pulled and dragged two residents” when one had shouted for him to stop.

The report said he continued to “hold and pull” one vulnerable person by the arm to the bathroom.

“Your actions displayed physical abuse towards two vulnerable residents and caused or had the potential of causing physical and emotional harm to the resident,” said the SSSC report.

SSSC issues removal order after ‘serious and deliberate’ behaviour

It added: “The behaviour was serious and deliberate, cruel and uncaring, and suggests there are fundamental issues with your character and values.

“By grabbing, pulling and dragging two residents and carrying on doing this when one of the residents shouted for you to stop, shows it was an intentional act of physical abuse which caused emotional harm and the potential risk of physical harm to the residents.”

In addition, the SSSC said that Le Grice had put a vulnerable person at risk of harm by carring out personal care alone and that he had shown “dishonest behaviour” in falsely claiming another care worker was present.

This suggested “fundamental issues” with his character and values, the report continued.

The SSSC imposed the most serious punishment by issuing a removal order, banning Le Grice from working as a care worker.

Adam Le Grice and Braehill Ltd have both been contacted by the Courier for comment.

