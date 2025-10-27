Carnoustie care worker who ‘dragged’ vulnerable resident to bathroom struck off

A Carnoustie care worker, who “dragged” a patient to a bathroom, lied about the administration of personal care and swore at another resident, has been struck off.

Adam Le Grice was deemed unfit to practice and had his registration revoked after a Scottish Social Services Council hearing.

Le Grice was found to have abused three vulnerable people who relied on his care.

The incidents occurred on two separate days in October 2024, while he was employed as a care assistant at Braehill Lodge, Carnoustie run by Braehill Ltd.

The facility offers residential care for up to 24 older residents, including those wth dementia.

A disciplinary panel heard how Le Grice pulled one resident by the arm from their bed before dragging them to the bathroom.

He also pulled a second resident by the arm despite shouts for him to stop.

Three vulnerable people suffered abuse at Carnoustie care home

On another occasion, Le Grice administered personal care to a vulnerable resident on his own when a second care worker should have been present.

Le Grice was then found to have lied by falsifying documents to claim that a work colleague was present at the time.

In addition, on a separate date, Le Grice shouted and swore at a resident who needed to use the toilet.

The care watchdog ruled that, in shaming him for needing to use the toilet, Le Grice had failed to uphold the vulnerable resident’s dignity and respect.

It added that Le Grice had “potentially caused emotional harm” which could make the supported person “fearful or hesitant in asking for help or assistance”.

A six-page SSCC ruling also found that Le Grice “grabbed, pulled and dragged two residents” when one had shouted for him to stop.

The report said he continued to “hold and pull” one vulnerable person by the arm to the bathroom.

“Your actions displayed physical abuse towards two vulnerable residents and caused or had the potential of causing physical and emotional harm to the resident,” said the SSSC report.

SSSC issues removal order after ‘serious and deliberate’ behaviour

It added: “The behaviour was serious and deliberate, cruel and uncaring, and suggests there are fundamental issues with your character and values.

“By grabbing, pulling and dragging two residents and carrying on doing this when one of the residents shouted for you to stop, shows it was an intentional act of physical abuse which caused emotional harm and the potential risk of physical harm to the residents.”

In addition, the SSSC said that Le Grice had put a vulnerable person at risk of harm by carring out personal care alone and that he had shown “dishonest behaviour” in falsely claiming another care worker was present.

This suggested “fundamental issues” with his character and values, the report continued.

The SSSC imposed the most serious punishment by issuing a removal order, banning Le Grice from working as a care worker.

Adam Le Grice and Braehill Ltd have both been contacted by the Courier for comment.