Carnoustie musician’s soundtrack to award-winning documentary set for UK premiere in Stirling

A Dairy Story, with a score by Finlay Harrison from Angus and friend Lewis Findlay, bagged its first accolade at an Irish film festival this month.  

By Graham Brown
A Dairy Story won best documentary at the IndieCork Film Festival. Image: Laverock Productions
A talented young Angus musician’s score for an award-winning documentary will have its UK premiere in Stirling this weekend.

Finlay Harrison from Carnoustie composed the original soundtrack for A Dairy Story with Glasgow friend Lewis Findlay.

The pair met while studying audio engineering at Riverside Music College near Glasgow.

On Saturday, the documentary will be shown at the Central Scotland Documentary Festival in Stirling’s Macroberts Arts Centre.

It arrives there fresh from scooping the Louis Marcus Award for best documentary at IndieCork Film Festival this month.

Still from award-winning documentary A Dairy Story.
Farmer Wilma Finlay in a still from the award-winning documentary. Image: Laverock Productions

The feature-length film follows Dumfries and Galloway dairy farmers David and Wilma Finlay as they challenge industry norms by keeping dairy calves with their mothers rather than separating them at birth.

Judges at the Irish festival hailed it as a “compelling and compassionate” human story.

The 78-minute documentary competed against nine others at its sell-out world premiere.

Musicians’ stripped back approach to A Dairy Story score

Both composers were previously members of the band Cloaks, whose track ‘Living with Shadows’ also features in the film’s closing credits.

Cloaks were a support for Dundee musician Kyle Falconer at a concert in the city earlier this year.

The entire score was created with a deliberately stripped back set up of just a keyboard, guitar and laptop.

Musicians Finlay Harrison and Lewis Findlay compose score to award-winning documentary.
Finlay Harrison and Lewis Findlay studied and performed together before writing the score for the award-winning documentary. Image: Supplied

Glasgow-based Finlay said: “The process of composing the music was about keeping it rooted in the story.

“Watching the film alongside the team and chatting about the intent behind each scene gave us a deep understanding of the style of music each scene needed, from sensitive, reflective moments through to energetic and lively sequences.”

A Dairy Story producer Lorna Young said: “The response to the score at the Cork premiere was wonderful.

“In fact, there were several requests for the soundtrack by audience members after the screening.

“Finlay and Lewis were a joy to work with, and they have created something that beautifully honours the emotional dynamics of the film.”

Tickets for the Stirling screening on Saturday November 1 at 7.45pm are available from Macroberts Arts Centre.


Conversation