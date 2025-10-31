EXCLUSIVE: Perth mum says son kept ‘locked away’ after 14 years living in Dundee hospital

A Perth mum whose son has lived in a Dundee hospital for more than 14 years says he is being kept “locked away” after his move to a new home was put on hold.

Susan Lang has accused Perth and Kinross Council of “failing” her son, Steven Laing, after a “funding gap” stopped his upcoming move to a property in Bertha Park.

Steven has autism and a learning disability, and first became an inpatient at Strathmartine Centre in March 2011 during a crisis period.

The 42-year-old has lived in the mental health facility ever since.

However, Susan claims that two attempts to move him to his own home have been changed despite him being “ready” for discharge.

Perth man inpatient at Dundee hospital for 14 years

She told The Courier: “Steven has been an inpatient for 14-and-a-half years.

“He went in during a crisis, and after six months, I believed he was ready for discharge.

“He has been on delayed discharge since he was meant to be moving to Invergowrie in 2018.

“I had already moved (to Invergowrie from Perth) to be close to support him.

“However, the move didn’t go ahead due to issues with planning permission for the build.

“All these years later, he now has a place in Bertha Park in Perth, and the Richmond Fellowship have been involved, and I have got a care package.

“Perth and Kinross Council have been paying rent on the house.

“We were ready for the move, and then we were told it had been cancelled.

“There is a funding gap; how they didn’t know that already, I don’t know.”

A letter sent to Susan by Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), which brings together local authority and health services, insisted the move had not been cancelled, but “paused”.

It said: “I am sorry if the information that you have received has indicated that Stephen’s discharge has been cancelled.

“It is a priority for us to ensure that Stephen can move from hospital to his planned destination in the community and we remain committed to this.

“It was not the intention to cancel arrangements but to pause this for a short period.

“The HSCP is facing a significant funding gap for social care services within this financial year, and it is necessary for us to resolve this, and we are taking every action to do so.”

Perth mum says council has treated son ‘like he means nothing’

Susan, 62, often takes her son out for the day and spends time with him, but she says his disabilities make it too difficult for her to care for him alone at home.

She is now worried the latest delay could set Steven’s progress back.

The civil servant said: “They (Perth and Kinross Council) treat him like he means nothing.

“This is not the first time; the last time they pulled the plug but didn’t let me know for quite some time.

“All in all, Perth and Kinross Council’s treatment of my son has been horrendous.”

Steven was admitted to Strathmartine Centre after being unable to cope living by himself.

Susan added: “He was 26 when he went in (to Strathmartine Centre) and is 42 now.

“He’s autistic, but he can understand.

“He does have challenging behaviour.

“He knows he was moving and that it was going to be soon.

“This could set him back.”

Council says ‘correct support package’ needed for autistic Perth man

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We cannot comment on individual patients.

“However, patient welfare is always our priority.

“When arranging care packages for people to live in their own homes, it is important we have the correct support package in place to ensure their safety and minimise the risk of any potential disruption to this support.

“When issues arise that lead to a delay in the provision of care packages, we work to find solutions as soon as possible.”

Earlier this week, The Courier revealed how improvements have been made at the Strathmartine Centre after a scathing report about conditions there.