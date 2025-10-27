Man, 45, charged with police assault after Dundee anti-immigration protest

A man has been charged with police assault after an anti-immigration protest in Dundee.

Protesters and counter-protesters gathered once again at Alloway Place on Sunday afternoon.

Gatherings have been taking place for several weeks over the ongoing presence of asylum seekers in the city.

That is despite community leaders calling for an end to the protests, which they have called “divisive”.

Following the weekend’s protest, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with police assault following an incident in Dundee which happened around 2.50pm on Sunday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

It comes as a court is to debate whether migrants are a protected group under hate crime laws, after another Dundee anti-immigration protester was charged.