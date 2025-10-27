Future of Dundee alcohol rehab centre secured after takeover

The future of a longstanding Dundee alcohol rehab centre has been secured after it was taken over.

Jericho House on Artillery Lane has been providing alcohol rehabilitation treatment for men in Dundee since 1970.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised about the charity running it – the Jericho Benedictine Society.

The Greenock Telegraph reported that charity regulator OSCR had stepped in to tackle the governance of the organisation, which was founded in Inverclyde.

Now, the charity has been taken over by Abbeycare – which says the future of its sites – including Dundee – and 30 jobs have been secured.

Jericho House provides 12 self-contained apartments for men, who can stay for up to a year as they address their issues with alcohol use and trauma.

Residents of its houses usually stay for six months or more, with 68% of those who complete the programme achieving lasting abstinence from substance use issues.

‘Hugely important’ work to continue at Jericho House in Dundee

Michael Trail, operations manager of the Jericho Society’s three houses, said: “Having worked closely together for a number of years, we are delighted to be joining the Abbeycare family.

“Over the last 20 years, Abbeycare’s forward-thinking approach has established it as one of the leading providers of residential rehabilitation in Scotland and the UK.

“Our new partnership will ensure that the Jericho Society’s 40 beds remain accessible to the people who need them, at the same time as preserving 30 frontline jobs.”

Paul Bowley, chief executive of Abbeycare, said: “We are both pleased and honoured to be able to take over the operations of the three Scottish services that formed part of the Jericho Society.

“In Dundee, it has been doing hugely important work reducing alcohol-related harms, and an increase in residential rehabilitation beds is a vital part of the Scottish Government’s national mission on drug deaths, so it is imperative that these 40 beds remain accessible.”

Joe FitzPatrick, MSP for Dundee City West, said: “I am delighted that the future of the Jericho Society’s residential rehab service in Dundee is secure.

“This is a vital service that has provided wraparound support in Dundee for many years.

“Residential rehabilitation is crucial to tackling problem drug and alcohol use in Scotland.”