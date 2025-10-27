Future of Dundee alcohol rehab centre secured after takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Dundee alcohol rehab centre secured after takeover

Jericho House has operated in the city for more than 50 years.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Jericho House, Dundee. Image: Abbeycare
The future of a longstanding Dundee alcohol rehab centre has been secured after it was taken over.

Jericho House on Artillery Lane has been providing alcohol rehabilitation treatment for men in Dundee since 1970.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised about the charity running it – the Jericho Benedictine Society.

The Greenock Telegraph reported that charity regulator OSCR had stepped in to tackle the governance of the organisation, which was founded in Inverclyde.

The courtyard at Jericho House. Image: Abbeycare

Now, the charity has been taken over by Abbeycare – which says the future of its sites – including Dundee – and 30 jobs have been secured.

Jericho House provides 12 self-contained apartments for men, who can stay for up to a year as they address their issues with alcohol use and trauma.

Residents of its houses usually stay for six months or more, with 68% of those who complete the programme achieving lasting abstinence from substance use issues.

‘Hugely important’ work to continue at Jericho House in Dundee

Michael Trail, operations manager of the Jericho Society’s three houses, said: “Having worked closely together for a number of years, we are delighted to be joining the Abbeycare family.

“Over the last 20 years, Abbeycare’s forward-thinking approach has established it as one of the leading providers of residential rehabilitation in Scotland and the UK.

“Our new partnership will ensure that the Jericho Society’s 40 beds remain accessible to the people who need them, at the same time as preserving 30 frontline jobs.”

Paul Bowley, chief executive of Abbeycare, said: “We are both pleased and honoured to be able to take over the operations of the three Scottish services that formed part of the Jericho Society.

The games room at Jericho House. Image: Abbeycare

“In Dundee, it has been doing hugely important work reducing alcohol-related harms, and an increase in residential rehabilitation beds is a vital part of the Scottish Government’s national mission on drug deaths, so it is imperative that these 40 beds remain accessible.”

Joe FitzPatrick, MSP for Dundee City West, said: “I am delighted that the future of the Jericho Society’s residential rehab service in Dundee is secure.

“This is a vital service that has provided wraparound support in Dundee for many years.

“Residential rehabilitation is crucial to tackling problem drug and alcohol use in Scotland.”

