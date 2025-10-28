Nearly £20k slashed from former Angus health centre as it goes back under hammer

The opening bid for a former Angus village health centre has been cut by almost £20,000 as it goes back to auction later this week.

Friockheim Health Centre comes with planning permission to turn the Westgate property into a four-bedroom family home.

The centre was a thriving medical practice before it was closed by NHS Tayside in 2022.

It came after moves to attract new GPs were unsuccessful.

Thousands of patients were forced to register with other surgeries in Arbroath and Forfar.

NHS Tayside put the Friockheim centre on the market in 2024.

In August, Angus Council granted planning permission for the residential conversion.

The centre was built in the 1970s following demolition of a stone cottage which originally stood there.

The new plans include demolition of an extension to help create a large open-plan kitchen and family room.

It would open on to a sizeable south-westerly facing garden.

Friockheim Health Centre was offered for sale last month with a starting price of £125,000.

However, it is understood it failed to sell.

It is now going back under the hammer in a Future Property Auctions sale on Thursday, closing at 3pm.

The opening bid price has been cut to £107,000.

It is described as a “rarely available development opportunity” and an ideal investment for a developer or builder.

