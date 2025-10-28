Nearly £20k slashed from former Angus health centre as it goes back under hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly £20k slashed from former Angus health centre as it goes back under hammer

Friockheim Health Centre closed in 2022 but planning permission was granted by Angus Council for conversion into a four-bedroom house.

By Graham Brown
The former Friockheim Health Centre is back up for auction this week. Image: Future Property Auctions
The former Friockheim Health Centre is back up for auction this week. Image: Future Property Auctions

The opening bid for a former Angus village health centre has been cut by almost £20,000 as it goes back to auction later this week.

Friockheim Health Centre comes with planning permission to turn the Westgate property into a four-bedroom family home.

The centre was a thriving medical practice before it was closed by NHS Tayside in 2022.

It came after moves to attract new GPs were unsuccessful.

Thousands of patients were forced to register with other surgeries in Arbroath and Forfar.

NHS Tayside put the Friockheim centre on the market in 2024.

In August, Angus Council granted planning permission for the residential conversion.

Former Friockheim health centre
Friockheim Health Centre shut its doors in 2022. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The centre was built in the 1970s following demolition of a stone cottage which originally stood there.

The new plans include demolition of an extension to help create a large open-plan kitchen and family room.

It would open on to a sizeable south-westerly facing garden.

Friockheim Health Centre was offered for sale last month with a starting price of £125,000.

However, it is understood it failed to sell.

It is now going back under the hammer in a Future Property Auctions sale on Thursday, closing at 3pm.

The opening bid price has been cut to £107,000.

Friockheim health centre housing plan.
An architect’s image of the proposed Friockheim Health Centre house. Image: Building Design Services

It is described as a “rarely available development opportunity” and an ideal investment for a developer or builder.

Meanwhile, Angus planning councillors have approved a bid to use a £600,000 Forfar home as a holiday let.

Change of use permission for Five Marches on Lour Road was granted despite objections from neighbours.

 

Conversation