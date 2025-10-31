Newburgh history and riverside scenes showcased in 16 Steve Brown photos

Photographer Steve Brown spent time exploring the paths and streets of Newburgh in Fife, returning with a set of images that capture the charm of this historic village on the Tay.

Strolling through Newburgh reveals layers of history, from old stone cottages and narrow wynds to the site of Lindores Abbey, where Scotland’s first whisky was distilled.

With peaceful paths, local landmarks, and a strong sense of community, a walk around Newburgh is the perfect way to enjoy Fife’s blend of heritage and riverside beauty.

About this series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of the most compelling locations around our area – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.

Do you have an area, town, walk or building that you think we should feature?

Please send us your ideas using the form below.