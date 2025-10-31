Newburgh history and riverside scenes showcased in 16 Steve Brown photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newburgh history and riverside scenes showcased in 16 Steve Brown photos

Photographer Steve Brown spent time exploring the paths and streets of Newburgh in Fife, returning with a set of images that capture the charm of this historic village on the Tay.

Life-sized White Rabbit figure dressed in colourful clothes with a pocket watch, sitting on a bench outside a shop window in Newburgh, Fife.
A White Rabbit figure brings a touch of whimsy to Newburgh’s High Street, part of the town’s creative and playful character.
By Mark Asquith

Strolling through Newburgh reveals layers of history, from old stone cottages and narrow wynds to the site of Lindores Abbey, where Scotland’s first whisky was distilled.

With peaceful paths, local landmarks, and a strong sense of community, a walk around Newburgh is the perfect way to enjoy Fife’s blend of heritage and riverside beauty.

Aerial view of Mugdrum House in Newburgh, Fife, surrounded by autumn trees with mist drifting over the hills and the River Tay in the foreground.
Mugdrum House stands above the River Tay, surrounded by autumn woodland as morning mist lifts over Newburgh in Fife.
Abandoned green boat partly hidden in tall reeds along the River Tay at Newburgh, Fife, with distant hills and golden marshland.
A small boat rests among reeds on the banks of the River Tay near Newburgh, where peaceful paths follow the water’s edge.
Ruined stone structure partly covered by ivy and ferns behind a wooden gate along a woodland path in Newburgh, Fife.
Remnants of an old stone building sit hidden among woodland paths on the edge of Newburgh in Fife.
Tree-lined path covered in fallen leaves beside a mossy stone wall in woodland near the River Tay at Newburgh, Fife.
Leaf-strewn woodland paths near Newburgh offer a peaceful walk beside the River Tay, rich with autumn colour and natural charm.
Stone Victory Fountain in Newburgh, Fife, inscribed with the dates 1914–1919 and surrounded by bright flower planters.
The Victory Fountain in Newburgh commemorates the end of the First World War, with flowers adding colour to the historic memorial.
Quiet residential street in Newburgh, Fife, lined with stone houses and autumn trees, leading down towards the River Tay and reed-filled banks.
A view down one of Newburgh’s narrow streets towards the River Tay, where autumn colours brighten the town’s riverside setting.
Narrow courtyard in Newburgh, Fife, with yellow-painted walls, teal shutters, garden chairs, and autumn leaves scattered along the path.
Hidden courtyards and colourful lanes like this one add a storybook charm to Newburgh’s winding streets.
Pink-painted house with teal doors and windows on Newburgh High Street, featuring a plaque reading “Shortbread Cottage” and two small gargoyle statues by the steps.
Colourful homes add character to Newburgh’s historic High Street, where details like the “Shortbread Cottage” door brighten the riverside town.
Partly ivy-covered stone ruins of Denmylne Castle in Newburgh, Fife, with red sandstone details and autumn trees in the background.
The ivy-covered ruins of Denmylne Castle stand on the edge of Newburgh – a reminder of the town’s long and layered history.
Bright red front door surrounded by potted plants, a chair, and a handmade sign reading “Burgher Chapel” outside a cottage in Newburgh, Fife.
A bold red door and a cluster of potted plants bring colour to a tucked-away corner of Newburgh’s historic streets.
Large wooden water wheel at The Old Mill House in Newburgh, Fife, surrounded by stone walls and ivy-covered brickwork over green water.
The old water wheel at The Old Mill House in Newburgh recalls the town’s industrial past beside the River Tay.
Weathered blue wooden door almost completely covered by overgrown ivy and foliage in a garden wall in Newburgh, Fife.
An old wooden door hidden behind thick ivy and leaves hints at Newburgh’s layers of history and quiet mystery.
View of Newburgh Town House clock tower and spire seen above rooftops, with the River Tay and wooded hills in the background.
The spire of Newburgh Town House rises above the rooftops, a familiar landmark overlooking the River Tay.
Detail of a whitewashed cottage in Newburgh, Fife, with a blue-painted window frame and staircase railing beside a basement window displaying bottles and boxes.
Blue railings and a pastel window frame add a pop of colour to one of Newburgh’s charming old cottages.
Stone statue of a soldier atop the Newburgh War Memorial, surrounded by gates and autumn trees in Fife, under an overcast sky.
The Newburgh War Memorial stands in tribute to local men who lost their lives in conflict, a solemn landmark in the heart of the town.

About this series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of the most compelling locations around our area – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.

Do you have an area, town, walk or building that you think we should feature?

Please send us your ideas using the form below.