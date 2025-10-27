Hollywood star Ewan McGregor makes surprise visit to Fife farm

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has paid a surprise visit to a farm in Fife.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting star popped into The Farm at Wellsgreen near Windygates on Sunday.

He posed with two staff members in a barn for a photograph as the venue held its Halloween Hunt event.

The 54-year-old appeared to be wearing a green khaki jacket and a black hat as temperatures dropped over the weekend.

In a Facebook post accompanying the snap, Wellsgreen Farm said: “Ewan McGregor was very excited to meet our fab two in the shed today.”

Ewan McGregor enjoys day out with family at Fife farm

Locals reacted with shock at the actor’s appearance.

One wrote: “Excuse me? Mr McGregor was at the farm?”

Another tagged a friend, adding: “Raging, we should have went today.”

One other said McGregor was a “really, really nice man enjoying a day out with his family”.

McGregor was born in Perth and raised in Crieff.

In 2024, it emerged he had bought a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie.

Since then, he has been spotted out and about in the area, visiting several businesses.

Earlier this year, he was reunited with his former pipe band from Morrison’s Academy in Apple TV series Long Way Home.

And earlier this month, he backed Perform in Perth as entries opened for its annual music festival.

He also regularly appears at the annual Crieff Highland Gathering.

The Wellsgreen complex includes a six-hole golf course, driving range, golf shop, 100-seat restaurant and a farm shop.

It also offers farm visits where people can meet the animals.

The site’s owners have been approached for comment.