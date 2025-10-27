Hollywood star Ewan McGregor makes surprise visit to Fife farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood star Ewan McGregor makes surprise visit to Fife farm

The Star Wars actor from Perthshire posed for a photograph with staff.

By Finn Nixon
Ewan McGregor poses for a photograph at the farm. Image: The Farm at Wellsgreen/Facebook
Ewan McGregor poses for a photograph at the farm. Image: The Farm at Wellsgreen/Facebook

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has paid a surprise visit to a farm in Fife.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting star popped into The Farm at Wellsgreen near Windygates on Sunday.

He posed with two staff members in a barn for a photograph as the venue held its Halloween Hunt event.

The 54-year-old appeared to be wearing a green khaki jacket and a black hat as temperatures dropped over the weekend.

In a Facebook post accompanying the snap, Wellsgreen Farm said: “Ewan McGregor was very excited to meet our fab two in the shed today.”

Ewan McGregor enjoys day out with family at Fife farm

Locals reacted with shock at the actor’s appearance.

One wrote: “Excuse me? Mr McGregor was at the farm?”

Another tagged a friend, adding: “Raging, we should have went today.”

One other said McGregor was a “really, really nice man enjoying a day out with his family”.

McGregor was born in Perth and raised in Crieff.

In 2024, it emerged he had bought a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie.

Since then, he has been spotted out and about in the area, visiting several businesses.

Earlier this year, he was reunited with his former pipe band from Morrison’s Academy in Apple TV series Long Way Home.

McGregor has been spending plenty of time in Tayside and Fife recently. Image: BBC

And earlier this month, he backed Perform in Perth as entries opened for its annual music festival.

He also regularly appears at the annual Crieff Highland Gathering.

The Wellsgreen complex includes a six-hole golf course, driving range, golf shop, 100-seat restaurant and a farm shop.

It also offers farm visits where people can meet the animals.

The site’s owners have been approached for comment.

