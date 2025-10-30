EXCLUSIVE: Former Ninewells nurse quits profession over ‘malicious complaint’ about aesthetics business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Former Ninewells nurse quits profession over ‘malicious complaint’ about aesthetics business

Lori Orrock, from Forfar, says claims made about her private work were "an attempt to ruin her business and career".

Lori Orrock graduated as a nurse last November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lori Orrock graduated as a nurse last November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

A former Ninewells Hospital nurse has quit the profession after claiming that a “malicious” complaint was made against her private aesthetics business.

Lori Orrock, from Forfar, took up a job late last year at the Ninewells endoscopy unit after graduating with a nursing degree.

At the same time, she ran a private practice, Libra Aesthetics.

However, just weeks after she had started at the hospital, a complaint was made to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) about her aesthetics work.

The complaint alleged that she had failed to follow proper infection control measures at her practice, injected herself with prescription-only medication and administered non-UK-approved treatments.

She was also accused by the unnamed complainant of failing to ensure face-to-face prescription consultations took place for her patients, holding prescription-only medications in stock despite not being a non-medical prescriber, and adminisered treatments in a non-sterile environment.

Lori denied this, saying she sent “page on page” of evidence to the regulator to prove her work was above board.

Forfar nurse denies claims about aesthetics business

Now, the 30-year-old has removed herself from the nursing register and quit the profession because she says she felt unable to continue with a “malicious” complaint hanging over her – despite it concerning her private work and not her NHS job.

She was also unhappy with the length of time the NMC investigation was taking.

Her request to be removed from the register has been approved.

The regulator confirmed the move does not prevent Lori from continuing to run her private aesthetics business, but she can no longer work as a nurse in any capacity.

Lori told The Courier: “(The complaints) were that I was using non-UK-approved products, illegal Botox that wasn’t licensed for the UK and that I didn’t have a prescriber.

Botox needle
Lori faced allegations about her use of Botox. Image: Shutterstock

“As soon as this came about, I sent page on page to the NMC of details; any client I have performed any procedure on, I have a provider record for.”

Details of who made the complaint are not publicly available.

A document published by the NMC on her request to quit the register said: “Lori Orrock doesn’t accept the concerns and told us that the allegations are malicious and an attempt to ruin her business and career.

“The NMC investigation isn’t finished, and no allegation against Lori Orrock has yet
been found substantively proved by one of our statutory committees.

“On June 26 2025, we received an application from Lori Orrock for agreed removal
from the NMC register.”

Former Ninewells nurse’s request to quit register approved

The NMC said it was happy to approve Lori’s request to quit the nursing register, as the claims made against her – if proved – were unlikely to have resulted in her being struck off.

It means the probe into the allegations comes to an end.

However, the NMC may resume its investigation if Lori applies to rejoin the nursing register in the future.

The NMC has confirmed to The Courier that it cannot restrict Lori’s aesthetics work, but pointed out that Botox can only be prescribed to a patient after consultation with a registered healthcare professional.

Lori says it “breaks her heart” to give up her nursing career, but claims she would find it too difficult to work in the sector after having her integrity called into question.

However, she plans on continuing her aesthetics work.

Lori worked at Ninewells Hospital for a short time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “(The NMC) told me there was no restriction on my licence and I could work (while the investigation took place), but if this is what it means to be a nurse, then I didn’t want to.

“You are held accountable until they are bothered to prove otherwise.

“(I was) really disappointed that someone can randomly write up (to the NMC) and cause you bother.

“It is really sad because I loved my job as a nurse.

“It is a passion.”

Lori’s former employer, NHS Tayside, declined to comment on the case.

More from News

Marsha Sturgeon from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland giving a lecture at Abertay University. Image: Jims/Facebook
Abertay University hosts talk from controversial men's group that campaigns over 'wrongful' rape convictions
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite 'terrible' consultation claims
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief's exit after eight days
2
Nigel Reynolds and a tractor in Freuchie
Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made 'genuinely hell'
Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues
Post Thumbnail
Debate: Was council committee right to reject Broughty Ferry bar proposal?
Perth Museum exterior
Council bosses plot 'strategic alliance' to safeguard Perth Museum, libraries and sports centres
2
A view of the former car showroom on East Dock Street.
Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions set for next week after Dundee council…
3
Migrating pink-footed geese fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose glamping guests will get a spectacular gander at 70,000 flying visitors to Angus
This week's planning ahead includes plans to open a new restaurant in Perth.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Restaurant for Body Shop building & city centre path closure

Conversation