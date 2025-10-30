EXCLUSIVE: Former Ninewells nurse quits profession over ‘malicious complaint’ about aesthetics business

A former Ninewells Hospital nurse has quit the profession after claiming that a “malicious” complaint was made against her private aesthetics business.

Lori Orrock, from Forfar, took up a job late last year at the Ninewells endoscopy unit after graduating with a nursing degree.

At the same time, she ran a private practice, Libra Aesthetics.

However, just weeks after she had started at the hospital, a complaint was made to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) about her aesthetics work.

The complaint alleged that she had failed to follow proper infection control measures at her practice, injected herself with prescription-only medication and administered non-UK-approved treatments.

She was also accused by the unnamed complainant of failing to ensure face-to-face prescription consultations took place for her patients, holding prescription-only medications in stock despite not being a non-medical prescriber, and adminisered treatments in a non-sterile environment.

Lori denied this, saying she sent “page on page” of evidence to the regulator to prove her work was above board.

Forfar nurse denies claims about aesthetics business

Now, the 30-year-old has removed herself from the nursing register and quit the profession because she says she felt unable to continue with a “malicious” complaint hanging over her – despite it concerning her private work and not her NHS job.

She was also unhappy with the length of time the NMC investigation was taking.

Her request to be removed from the register has been approved.

The regulator confirmed the move does not prevent Lori from continuing to run her private aesthetics business, but she can no longer work as a nurse in any capacity.

Lori told The Courier: “(The complaints) were that I was using non-UK-approved products, illegal Botox that wasn’t licensed for the UK and that I didn’t have a prescriber.

“As soon as this came about, I sent page on page to the NMC of details; any client I have performed any procedure on, I have a provider record for.”

Details of who made the complaint are not publicly available.

A document published by the NMC on her request to quit the register said: “Lori Orrock doesn’t accept the concerns and told us that the allegations are malicious and an attempt to ruin her business and career.

“The NMC investigation isn’t finished, and no allegation against Lori Orrock has yet

been found substantively proved by one of our statutory committees.

“On June 26 2025, we received an application from Lori Orrock for agreed removal

from the NMC register.”

Former Ninewells nurse’s request to quit register approved

The NMC said it was happy to approve Lori’s request to quit the nursing register, as the claims made against her – if proved – were unlikely to have resulted in her being struck off.

It means the probe into the allegations comes to an end.

However, the NMC may resume its investigation if Lori applies to rejoin the nursing register in the future.

The NMC has confirmed to The Courier that it cannot restrict Lori’s aesthetics work, but pointed out that Botox can only be prescribed to a patient after consultation with a registered healthcare professional.

Lori says it “breaks her heart” to give up her nursing career, but claims she would find it too difficult to work in the sector after having her integrity called into question.

However, she plans on continuing her aesthetics work.

She added: “(The NMC) told me there was no restriction on my licence and I could work (while the investigation took place), but if this is what it means to be a nurse, then I didn’t want to.

“You are held accountable until they are bothered to prove otherwise.

“(I was) really disappointed that someone can randomly write up (to the NMC) and cause you bother.

“It is really sad because I loved my job as a nurse.

“It is a passion.”

Lori’s former employer, NHS Tayside, declined to comment on the case.