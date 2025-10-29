Angus Planning Ahead: 86-metre turbine and ‘leisure annexe’ to replace garage

Plans have been submitted to build an 86-metre wind turbine at a farm near Arbroath.

The repowering application has been submitted by Cononsyth Farms, north west of the town.

The farm says increasing energy demands, rising electricity prices and wider economic pressures have been affecting its business.

It believes a new turbine would enhance its ability to generate renewable energy onsite.

The new turbine would be 19.8m higher than one already in place, increasing the rotor diameter by 20m.

Included in the planning application is a comment from Arqiva, which provides the transmission for BBC and ITV, as well as radio stations, in the area.

They said the developers should undertake a reception survey to ensure the turbine does not block out any reception.

Plans to turn Forfar garage into leisure annexe

Plans to convert a garage into a “leisure annexe” near Forfar have been submitted to Angus Council.

Mr and Mrs Diplexcito, of East Hemming Street in Letham, submitted plans to demolish their existing garage.

In its place will be an activity hub, with images included in the application showing a bar area, seating space, and room for a pool table.

Earlier this year, plans to convert the garage into a hobby room were approved by the council.

Montrose glamping cabins approved

Angus Council has approved plans for four glamping cabins, a sauna/bothy and two dog parks to be established outside Montrose.

The holiday area will be created on land near Tayock Cottages on Brechin Road.

Two parking spaces will be available beside each cabin.

The sauna and bothy will be available for visitors at the cabins as well as the general public.

A booking system will be in place for the dog parks, which can cater for two owners and eight dogs each.

Carnoustie care home extension approved

Angus Council has approved plans for the extension of a care home in Carnoustie.

Braehill Lodge has already been extended twice to meet demand and changing community needs.

The extension, built above an existing single-storey unit, will have four en-suite bedrooms, extra amenity space and WC provision.

In its approval letter, the council included a schedule of maximum permitted noise levels.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications

Arbroath wind turbine

Forfar leisure annexe

Montrose glamping cabins

Carnoustie care home extension