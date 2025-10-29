Angus Planning Ahead: 86-metre turbine and ‘leisure annexe’ to replace garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus Planning Ahead: 86-metre turbine and ‘leisure annexe’ to replace garage

The latest Angus planning round-up includes plans to build a new 86.5-metre wind turbine near Arbroath.

By Ben MacDonald
This week's planning ahead includes plans to build a 85m wind turbine near Arbroath
Plans for a 85m wind turbine near Arbroath feature in this week's round-up. Image: Angus Council

Plans have been submitted to build an 86-metre wind turbine at a farm near Arbroath.

The repowering application has been submitted by Cononsyth Farms, north west of the town.

The farm says increasing energy demands, rising electricity prices and wider economic pressures have been affecting its business.

It believes a new turbine would enhance its ability to generate renewable energy onsite.

The new turbine would be 19.8m higher than one already in place, increasing the rotor diameter by 20m.

Included in the planning application is a comment from Arqiva, which provides the transmission for BBC and ITV, as well as radio stations, in the area.

They said the developers should undertake a reception survey to ensure the turbine does not block out any reception.

Plans to turn Forfar garage into leisure annexe

East Hemming Street, Letham. Image: Google Street View

Plans to convert a garage into a “leisure annexe” near Forfar have been submitted to Angus Council.

Mr and Mrs Diplexcito, of East Hemming Street in Letham, submitted plans to demolish their existing garage.

In its place will be an activity hub, with images included in the application showing a bar area, seating space, and room for a pool table.

Earlier this year, plans to convert the garage into a hobby room were approved by the council.

Montrose glamping cabins approved

The cabins will be built on land in Brechin Road. Image: Google

Angus Council has approved plans for four glamping cabins, a sauna/bothy and two dog parks to be established outside Montrose.

The holiday area will be created on land near Tayock Cottages on Brechin Road.

Two parking spaces will be available beside each cabin.

The sauna and bothy will be available for visitors at the cabins as well as the general public.

A booking system will be in place for the dog parks, which can cater for two owners and eight dogs each.

Carnoustie care home extension approved

Plans to build more bedrooms at Braehill Lodge have been approved. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Angus Council has approved plans for the extension of a care home in Carnoustie.

Braehill Lodge has already been extended twice to meet demand and changing community needs.

The extension, built above an existing single-storey unit, will have four en-suite bedrooms, extra amenity space and WC provision.

In its approval letter, the council included a schedule of maximum permitted noise levels.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications

Arbroath wind turbine

Forfar leisure annexe

Montrose glamping cabins

Carnoustie care home extension

More from News

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's top cop Derek McEwan retiring from Police Scotland for new job with…
Kenny's Music has closed in Dunfermline
Dunfermline music shop shuts as firm collapses despite 'record sales'
To go with story by Kirsty McIntosh. Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences, including entering a flat and telling a terrified teenage girl he was 'looking for a girl to f**k' Picture shows; Attillo Pandolfo . Stirling Sheriff C0urt. Kirsty McIntosh/DCT Media Date; 27/10/2025
'Predatory' Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling
The 2024 St Andrews Big Hoolie on South Street
St Andrews Big Hoolie: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Around 15,000 music fans took to Camperdown Park last week. Picture shows; doof. Dundee. Supplied by Josef Hall Photography Date; 07/07/2025
Tickets to go on general sale for Dundee dance festival doof in the Park
Emergency services called to Baldovan Terrace
Firefighters tackle blaze in Dundee tenement building
Paul Blanchard appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Family alarmed by Dundee BMW salesman's 'brake checks' on A90 near Perth
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Perthshire solar farm rejection declared 'victory for common sense'
The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank.
EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust Rugby Academy youngsters celebrate the lottery boost. Image: ASM Media and PR
£100k lottery boost secures future of Angus Rugby Academy for next three years

Conversation