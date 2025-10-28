Anger in Methil over weeks of disruption for cycle path ‘nobody wants’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger in Methil over weeks of disruption for cycle path ‘nobody wants’

Locals have complained they received little notice of road closures before work began to remove a roundabout.

By Claire Warrender
Access to Sea Road, Methil, is closed from Methilhaven Road
Barriers prevent access to Sea Road, Methilhill, as the roundabout is removed. Image: DC Thomson

Methil residents say they are facing months of disruption as Fife Council installs a cycle path that “nobody wants”.

Contractors have begun work to remove the Toll Bar roundabout and replace it with four-way traffic lights.

However, locals have complained they received little notice of road closures and traffic diversions, which are now affecting businesses.

An active travel route is already approved for Methil
How Methilhaven Road will look once the active travel scheme is complete. Image: Supplied by Fife Council

And councillors who represent the area were also left in the dark.

The work is part of the £4 million Levenmouth active travel scheme, which will create a walking, cycling and wheeling network across the area.

It includes segregated cycle paths along Methilhaven Road to the Bawbee Bridge.

And an existing cycle path on Leven Promenade will extend as far as the caravan park.

However, Buckhaven Community Council secretary, Kelly Dewar, told The Courier: “It’s complete disruption again.

“They’re spending all that money on a cycle path but nobody wants it.”

‘Utter chaos and going to get worse’

The Methil section of the active travel route has long been talked about.

But Kelly said there was “no word whatsoever” about the removal of the roundabout.

“The community was told the day before the works started,” she said.

“They shut the road without giving businesses time to prepare and some of them had to close last week.

The roundabout at the junction of Methilhaven Road and Sea Road, Methil, has been removed has been removed as part of the active travel scheme
The Toll Bar roundabout in Methil, is being replaced by traffic lights before cycle path works begin. Image: Google.

“It was utter chaos and it’s going to get worse.

“Scottish Power roadworks are starting at the Durie Vale roundabout on December 2 and will be there until March.

“Taking out the roundabout and putting in traffic lights is just wasting money.

“It wasn’t broken in the first place and folk are fuming about it.”

SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said local members were not informed either.

“We had two meetings to discuss the active travel plan and this wasn’t mentioned,” he said.

Assurances over Methil cycle path works

“There’s been a lack of communication but we can’t stop it now it’s happening.”

Mr Caldwell was told the active travel scheme requires pelican crossings at the junction to keep cyclists, wheelers and pedestrians safe.

However, it is considered too dangerous to install them at a roundabout.

“I’ve been round to speak to all the businesses in Sea Road,” he said.

Councillor Ken Caldwell did not know the Methil roundabout would be removed when cycle path works were discussed.
SNP Councillor Ken Caldwell did not know the Methil roundabout would be removed when cycle path works were discussed. Image: Supplied by Fife Council

“They were worried about parking being removed but that’s now not happening.

“Extra signs have also been put up to say businesses are open so people are aware.”

Fife Council service manager, Mark Dewar, confirmed the work is part of the wider Levenmouth Connectivity Project.

He said: “We are maintaining access to local businesses throughout the work and meeting with them to discuss any concerns they might have.

“There are proposals to extend work down Sea Road but we have no confirmed start date for this.

“We’ll make sure that businesses are kept up to date with any developments.”

Conversation