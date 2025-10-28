Anger in Methil over weeks of disruption for cycle path ‘nobody wants’

Methil residents say they are facing months of disruption as Fife Council installs a cycle path that “nobody wants”.

Contractors have begun work to remove the Toll Bar roundabout and replace it with four-way traffic lights.

However, locals have complained they received little notice of road closures and traffic diversions, which are now affecting businesses.

And councillors who represent the area were also left in the dark.

The work is part of the £4 million Levenmouth active travel scheme, which will create a walking, cycling and wheeling network across the area.

It includes segregated cycle paths along Methilhaven Road to the Bawbee Bridge.

And an existing cycle path on Leven Promenade will extend as far as the caravan park.

However, Buckhaven Community Council secretary, Kelly Dewar, told The Courier: “It’s complete disruption again.

“They’re spending all that money on a cycle path but nobody wants it.”

‘Utter chaos and going to get worse’

The Methil section of the active travel route has long been talked about.

But Kelly said there was “no word whatsoever” about the removal of the roundabout.

“The community was told the day before the works started,” she said.

“They shut the road without giving businesses time to prepare and some of them had to close last week.

“It was utter chaos and it’s going to get worse.

“Scottish Power roadworks are starting at the Durie Vale roundabout on December 2 and will be there until March.

“Taking out the roundabout and putting in traffic lights is just wasting money.

“It wasn’t broken in the first place and folk are fuming about it.”

SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said local members were not informed either.

“We had two meetings to discuss the active travel plan and this wasn’t mentioned,” he said.

Assurances over Methil cycle path works

“There’s been a lack of communication but we can’t stop it now it’s happening.”

Mr Caldwell was told the active travel scheme requires pelican crossings at the junction to keep cyclists, wheelers and pedestrians safe.

However, it is considered too dangerous to install them at a roundabout.

“I’ve been round to speak to all the businesses in Sea Road,” he said.

“They were worried about parking being removed but that’s now not happening.

“Extra signs have also been put up to say businesses are open so people are aware.”

Fife Council service manager, Mark Dewar, confirmed the work is part of the wider Levenmouth Connectivity Project.

He said: “We are maintaining access to local businesses throughout the work and meeting with them to discuss any concerns they might have.

“There are proposals to extend work down Sea Road but we have no confirmed start date for this.

“We’ll make sure that businesses are kept up to date with any developments.”