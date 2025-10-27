Light aircraft crashes near Kinross sparking major emergency response

A light aircraft has crashed near Kinross, sparking a major emergency response.

Crews, including firefighters and paramedics, were called to the incident at the Scottish Gliding Centre at Scotlandwell just before 2pm on Monday.

It has not been confirmed if there are any casualties.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.48pm reporting that a light aircraft has crashed near the gliding centre at Kinross.

“We have appliances from Fife and Dundee at the scene.”

An eyewitness said: “There are multiple emergency services at the scene.

“I can see multiple police vehicles, an ambulance and fire engines.”

