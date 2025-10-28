Brechin bypass: How much has been spent on Angus ‘guitar hero’ road as works begin?

Brechin bypass drivers are braced for another eight weeks of disruption on the stretch dubbed one of Scotland’s most repaired roads.

Contractors have begun a scheme of “more extensive” works of the controversial section of Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

The Angus town’s bypass opened more than 30 years ago.

But its concrete cement surface has been a constant source of problems.

And it has caused traffic headaches for regular users of the main north-east trunk road.

The northbound carriageway in particular is a patchwork of repairs.

Constant bumps from surface patching led to the stretch being coined the ‘guitar hero’ road in reference to the frets on the games console hit.

The latest repairs will see slip lane closures and contraflows on the bypass between now and December 19.

It will see more of the road laid with asphalt surfacing.

How much has been spent on Brechin bypass repairs?

A freedom of information request on Brechin bypass repair costs has revealed a spend of more than £1million in the past couple of years alone.

The figure includes:

April 2023 to February 2024 (inspection and concrete repairs) £310,877

February to March 2024 (southbound concrete repairs) £195,622

February to April 2025 (slip road resurfacing) £367,228

June to July 2025 (visual surveys incl. drainage and barrier work) £135,000

However, details of exactly how much has been spent on the near four-mile section are vague.

North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has campaigned over a number of years to have the patched road fully resurfaced.

In 2021, transport chiefs admitted there was no concrete long-term strategy to deal with the issues on the bypass.

And in January, more repairs were made after a spate of tyre damage to northbound vehicles.

MSP’s question on Brechin bypass repair costs

Mr Kerr raised the issue in Holyrood with transport secretary Fiona Hyslop and asked how much had been spent repairing the A90 at Brechin.

Ms Hyslop told the MSP: “The cost of repair work on the A90 between St Ann’s and Keithock junctions near Brechin is not available.

“This is because expenditure is not recorded for specific sections of the trunk road.

“Instead, costs are collated and reported as a total spend for the A90 as a whole.”

In the past decade, those have totalled more than £166m along the near 150-miles from Edinburgh to Fraserburgh.

“The operating company for the A90, Amey, undertake two driven safety inspections weekly and an annual walked survey,” she said.

“Any defects identified are repaired in accordance with contractual requirements.”

Mr Kerr said: “The northbound A90 near Brechin must be one of the worst maintained stretches of carriageway in all of Scotland.

“It feels more like a camel track in parts.

“The Scottish Government keep insisting vast sums are at the ready to repair the constant potholes and terrible state of the road.

“That doesn’t tie up with these official figures, which show how little is actually being invested in it.

“It shows a piecemeal approach to resurfacing rather than a decent outlay to fix the road, once and for all.”

Contractor to lay asphalt on Brechin bypass

Contractor Amey said the latest works will see a continuous asphalt surface laid to repair multiple patches.

“These works will provide a safer, smoother road surface and aim to provide protection against further deterioration of the carriageway,” the firm said.

It also aims to while lay the groundwork laying for a “long-term reconstruction in future years.”

“In addition, drainage remediation will be carried out on both north and southbound carriageways to correct existing defects,” Amey added.

“These interventions are necessary to stabilise current conditions and reduce the risk of further deterioration.

“While this approach is more extensive than previous patching efforts, Transport Scotland and Amey will continue to assess data from earlier investigations to inform future maintenance needs for this stretch of the A90.”