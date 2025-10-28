Drivers could face more roadworks misery on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Drivers could face more roadworks misery on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Up to 70 days of work could be set to take place between St Madoes and Glendoick from January.

By Finn Nixon
The most recent roadworks saw lane closures on the A90. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The most recent roadworks saw lane closures on the A90. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers could be set to face more roadworks disruption on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Up to 70 days of work could be set to take place between St Madoes and Glendoick from January.

It comes after about 11 weeks of lane closures and a reduced speed limit were in force on the dual carriageway between Rait and Middlebank, causing delays in either direction, between August and October.

Those roadworks, involving the replacement of safety barriers and drainage improvements, finished at the end of last week, earlier than planned.

Space ‘reserved’ for more A90 roadworks

Roads contractor Amey has now ‘reserved’ road space for a similar project on another stretch of the road from late January.

According to the Scottish Road Works Commissioner, which details all roadworks planned in Scotland, the proposed works would involve the “construction of barrier upgrades in the A90 centre reserve”.

The commissioner suggests the upgrades could take place over 70 working days, lasting from late January until late April 2026.

Amey confirmed to The Courier its plans are yet to be finalised, and it is not yet clear what restrictions would be put in place.

Details of the ‘provisional’ plans for next year’s roadworks on the A90. Image: Scottish Road Works Commissioner

A spokesman said: “Road space has been provisionally reserved for a proposed road safety and drainage improvement scheme on the A90 between St Madoes and Glendoick, with indicative dates from January 2026.

“However, at this stage, the works are not yet confirmed beyond the initial planning phases.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders through the planning of these essential maintenance works and provide stakeholder updates should project confirmations be gained.”

More from News

The most recent roadworks saw lane closures on the A90. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie fury over graffiti attack on award-winning town war memorial
The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee.
Has Dundee disability unit with ‘Dickensian’ conditions improved a year on?
Alistair Sinclair
Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
10 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
33
Access to Sea Road, Methil, is closed from Methilhaven Road
Anger in Methil over weeks of disruption for cycle path 'nobody wants'
11
The most recent roadworks saw lane closures on the A90. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin bypass: How much has been spent on Angus ‘guitar hero’ road as works…
4
Camperdown Park stadium image
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on
2
The most recent roadworks saw lane closures on the A90. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nearly £20k slashed from former Angus health centre as it goes back under hammer
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy police disrupt gathering of 200 youths amid 4,400 antisocial behaviour reports
2
The most recent roadworks saw lane closures on the A90. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Manipulative' ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student

Conversation