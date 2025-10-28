Drivers could face more roadworks misery on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Drivers could be set to face more roadworks disruption on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Up to 70 days of work could be set to take place between St Madoes and Glendoick from January.

It comes after about 11 weeks of lane closures and a reduced speed limit were in force on the dual carriageway between Rait and Middlebank, causing delays in either direction, between August and October.

Those roadworks, involving the replacement of safety barriers and drainage improvements, finished at the end of last week, earlier than planned.

Space ‘reserved’ for more A90 roadworks

Roads contractor Amey has now ‘reserved’ road space for a similar project on another stretch of the road from late January.

According to the Scottish Road Works Commissioner, which details all roadworks planned in Scotland, the proposed works would involve the “construction of barrier upgrades in the A90 centre reserve”.

The commissioner suggests the upgrades could take place over 70 working days, lasting from late January until late April 2026.

Amey confirmed to The Courier its plans are yet to be finalised, and it is not yet clear what restrictions would be put in place.

A spokesman said: “Road space has been provisionally reserved for a proposed road safety and drainage improvement scheme on the A90 between St Madoes and Glendoick, with indicative dates from January 2026.

“However, at this stage, the works are not yet confirmed beyond the initial planning phases.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders through the planning of these essential maintenance works and provide stakeholder updates should project confirmations be gained.”