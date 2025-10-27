News Queensferry Crossing southbound road reopens after crash The northbound road was also blocked on Monday following a crash. By Ben MacDonald October 27 2025, 7:30pm October 27 2025, 7:30pm Share Queensferry Crossing southbound road reopens after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5359932/queensferry-crossing-southbound-road-blocked-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The Queensferry Crossing is blocked after a crash. Image: Tina Norris/REX/Shutterstock The Queensferry Crossing southbound road has fully reopened after a crash. Traffic Scotland issued a warning just after 6.20pm on Monday regarding the incident on the M90 road. Just after 7pm, the service advised motorists that the road remained partially blocked. Traffic was made to pass on the hard shoulder, with drivers advised of delays of up to 12 minutes are expected. Earlier in the evening, the northbound road was blocked due to a crash. At 8.20pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened, with no further delays expected. Police Scotland has been approached for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
