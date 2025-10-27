Queensferry Crossing southbound road reopens after crash

The Queensferry Crossing southbound road has fully reopened after a crash.

Traffic Scotland issued a warning just after 6.20pm on Monday regarding the incident on the M90 road.

Just after 7pm, the service advised motorists that the road remained partially blocked.

Traffic was made to pass on the hard shoulder, with drivers advised of delays of up to 12 minutes are expected.

Earlier in the evening, the northbound road was blocked due to a crash.

At 8.20pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened, with no further delays expected.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

