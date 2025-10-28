Husband tells of ‘grief and torment’ at wife’s Ninewells death during childbirth

The husband of a woman who died at Ninewells Hospital after the death of their unborn daughter has spoken out as part of a new documentary.

Jacqui Hunter, from Fowlis in Angus, died of amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) in 2020.

Her daughter, Olivia, died in utero on May 12, the day before she was admitted to hospital.

Five years on from her death, Jacqui’s husband Lori-Mark Quate has spoken to BBC Disclosure as part of a new investigation called How Safe Is My Baby?

He and the other families that feature in the documentary are calling for a review into maternity and neonatal services in Scotland.

Angus man ‘left wondering what on earth just happened’

Lori and Jacqui were expecting their first child in 2020, around a year after getting married.

Jacqui was “excited” to become a mother, and the pair were looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

Lori revealed the 39-year-old raised concerns at a routine midwife appointment but was reassured everything was fine.

The next day, still worried, they went to Ninewells Hospital.

Lori told the BBC: “The consultant, she came in and pretty much as soon as the machine went on Jacqui’s stomach, she announced ‘I’m so sorry’.”

Jacqui was told she would have to give birth to her stillborn daughter and was given misoprostol to induce labour.

She went into cardiac arrest and died of an amniotic fluid embolism.

Lori said: “They did everything that they could in the emergency resus and, unfortunately, they just couldn’t bring her back.

“I was just left wondering what on earth just happened.”

Incorrect drug dose during Ninewells childbirth

Lori believes the “grief and torment” that he has gone through to get answers is “unacceptable”.

After Jacqui’s death, he discovered that she had been given eight times the recommended dose of the drug to bring on labour.

The mistake was something some of the staff at Ninewells were aware of.

He said: “Not going to Jacqui, their patient, and saying we have messed up.

“There would have been opportunity to have removed that drug.

“It may not have altered events going forward, but it might have, and it was a decision that Jacqui should have been given.”

The fatal accident inquiry into Jacqui’s death concluded it was possible, but not probable, that it could have been prevented if the correct dose had been administered.

It also revealed NHS Tayside had ramped up protective measures relating to the drug.

BBC Disclosure: How Safe Is My Baby? will air on BBC One Scotland at 8pm on October 28 and is available on BBC iPlayer.

The Courier has approached NHS Tayside for comment.