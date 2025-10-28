Husband tells of ‘grief and torment’ at wife’s Ninewells death during childbirth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband tells of ‘grief and torment’ at wife’s Ninewells death during childbirth

Jacqui Hunter, from Angus, died of amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) in 2020.

By Isla Glen
Angus man Lori-Mark Quate on How Safe Is My Baby?
Lori-Mark Quate on How Safe Is My Baby? Image: BBC iPlayer

The husband of a woman who died at Ninewells Hospital after the death of their unborn daughter has spoken out as part of a new documentary.

Jacqui Hunter, from Fowlis in Angus, died of amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) in 2020.

Her daughter, Olivia, died in utero on May 12, the day before she was admitted to hospital.

Five years on from her death, Jacqui’s husband Lori-Mark Quate has spoken to BBC Disclosure as part of a new investigation called How Safe Is My Baby?

He and the other families that feature in the documentary are calling for a review into maternity and neonatal services in Scotland.

Angus man ‘left wondering what on earth just happened’

Lori and Jacqui were expecting their first child in 2020, around a year after getting married.

Jacqui was “excited” to become a mother, and the pair were looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

Lori revealed the 39-year-old raised concerns at a routine midwife appointment but was reassured everything was fine.

The next day, still worried, they went to Ninewells Hospital.

Lori told the BBC: “The consultant, she came in and pretty much as soon as the machine went on Jacqui’s stomach, she announced ‘I’m so sorry’.”

Lori-Mark Quate and Jacqui Hunter on their wedding day. Image: BBC iPlayer

Jacqui was told she would have to give birth to her stillborn daughter and was given misoprostol to induce labour.

She went into cardiac arrest and died of an amniotic fluid embolism.

Lori said: “They did everything that they could in the emergency resus and, unfortunately, they just couldn’t bring her back.

“I was just left wondering what on earth just happened.”

Incorrect drug dose during Ninewells childbirth

Lori believes the “grief and torment” that he has gone through to get answers is “unacceptable”.

After Jacqui’s death, he discovered that she had been given eight times the recommended dose of the drug to bring on labour.

The mistake was something some of the staff at Ninewells were aware of.

He said: “Not going to Jacqui, their patient, and saying we have messed up.

“There would have been opportunity to have removed that drug.

“It may not have altered events going forward, but it might have, and it was a decision that Jacqui should have been given.”

The fatal accident inquiry into Jacqui’s death concluded it was possible, but not probable, that it could have been prevented if the correct dose had been administered.

It also revealed NHS Tayside had ramped up protective measures relating to the drug.

BBC Disclosure: How Safe Is My Baby? will air on BBC One Scotland at 8pm on October 28 and is available on BBC iPlayer.

The Courier has approached NHS Tayside for comment.

