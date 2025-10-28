Kirkcaldy carer sacked after drinking booze while taking vulnerable young person to gig

A Kirkcaldy care worker was sacked after drinking booze while taking a vulnerable young person to a concert.

Zoe Nicholson was dismissed from her job at Aberlour Children’s Charity after the incident in October 2024.

The details have emerged after a fitness to practise probe by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog found evidence that the children and young people’s worker went to the concert with a youngster in her care, despite being advised to attend separately by her manager.

The regulator also heard how Nicholson drank alcohol in front of the young person – named AA in the report – while travelling to and attending the gig.

She also allowed someone who was not employed by Aberlour to take her and the young person back from the show, without seeking approval from management.

Nicholson further disclosed confidential information to AA about another cared-for person, then asked AA not to tell anyone about it.

Kirkcaldy care worker disclosed confidential information

The SSSC said Nicholson’s fitness to practise had been “impaired by her conduct”.

The ruling said: “Ignoring a clear instruction from a manager to attend a concert separately to the supported person displays a disregard for authority and a failure to understand safeguarding advice that is intended to protect both staff and supported people.”

It added that by drinking alcohol, Nicolson’s actions were “inappropriate and unprofessional”.

The behaviour is likely to have caused the young person in her care “distress”, the report added.

The disclosure of confidential information by Nicholson also placed colleagues and supported people at a “risk of harm as the timing of this information was highly sensitive”, the SSSC found.

It said Nicholson had also placed the vulnerable person at potential risk of harm.

The report continued: “A reasonable member of the public in receipt of all the information would be concerned about your behaviour.

“The risk to, and impact of, your actions were serious and cannot be ignored.

“The SSSC has a duty to uphold public trust and confidence in the profession and protect people who use services.

“Therefore, a finding of impairment is necessary to mark the inappropriate nature of your conduct and protect the people who use services.”

Kirkcaldy carer shows ‘remorse and regret’ for behaviour

However, the SSSC acknowledged Nicholson’s co-operation with the investigation.

It added: “You accept responsibility for your behaviour. You acknowledge your actions were wrong and you have shown insight, remorse and regret for your behaviour.

“It is clear the incident has had a significant impact on you.”

A spokesperson for Aberlour, which offers care and support for disadvantaged young people up to the age of 20, said: “Aberlour Children’s Charity can confirm that the employee was dismissed following a robust investigation.

“At Aberlour, the safety and wellbeing of children and young people in our care is paramount.

“We have robust child protection and safeguarding policies and procedures in place to keep children and young people safe and protected.”