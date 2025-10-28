Kirkcaldy carer sacked after drinking booze while taking vulnerable young person to gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Kirkcaldy carer sacked after drinking booze while taking vulnerable young person to gig

Zoe Nicholson also found to have disclosed confidential information about another cared-for person.

By Neil Henderson
The carer took the young person to a concert without approval. Image: Shutterstock
A Kirkcaldy care worker was sacked after drinking booze while taking a vulnerable young person to a concert.

Zoe Nicholson was dismissed from her job at Aberlour Children’s Charity after the incident in October 2024.

The details have emerged after a fitness to practise probe by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog found evidence that the children and young people’s worker went to the concert with a youngster in her care, despite being advised to attend separately by her manager.

The regulator also heard how Nicholson drank alcohol in front of the young person – named AA in the report – while travelling to and attending the gig.

She also allowed someone who was not employed by Aberlour to take her and the young person back from the show, without seeking approval from management.

Nicholson further disclosed confidential information to AA about another cared-for person, then asked AA not to tell anyone about it.

Kirkcaldy care worker disclosed confidential information

The SSSC said Nicholson’s fitness to practise had been “impaired by her conduct”.

The ruling said: “Ignoring a clear instruction from a manager to attend a concert separately to the supported person displays a disregard for authority and a failure to understand safeguarding advice that is intended to protect both staff and supported people.”

It added that by drinking alcohol, Nicolson’s actions were “inappropriate and unprofessional”.

The behaviour is likely to have caused the young person in her care “distress”, the report added.

The disclosure of confidential information by Nicholson also placed colleagues and supported people at a “risk of harm as the timing of this information was highly sensitive”, the SSSC found.

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee. Image: SSSC

It said Nicholson had also placed the vulnerable person at potential risk of harm.

The report continued: “A reasonable member of the public in receipt of all the information would be concerned about your behaviour.

“The risk to, and impact of, your actions were serious and cannot be ignored.

“The SSSC has a duty to uphold public trust and confidence in the profession and protect people who use services.

“Therefore, a finding of impairment is necessary to mark the inappropriate nature of your conduct and protect the people who use services.”

Kirkcaldy carer shows ‘remorse and regret’ for behaviour

However, the SSSC acknowledged Nicholson’s co-operation with the investigation.

It added: “You accept responsibility for your behaviour. You acknowledge your actions were wrong and you have shown insight, remorse and regret for your behaviour.

“It is clear the incident has had a significant impact on you.”

A spokesperson for Aberlour, which offers care and support for disadvantaged young people up to the age of 20, said: “Aberlour Children’s Charity can confirm that the employee was dismissed following a robust investigation.

“At Aberlour, the safety and wellbeing of children and young people in our care is paramount.

“We have robust child protection and safeguarding policies and procedures in place to keep children and young people safe and protected.”

Conversation