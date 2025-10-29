What do locals think of Dundee’s Derby Street housing development a year after its completion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

What do locals think of Dundee’s Derby Street housing development a year after its completion?

While residents say the area looks much better, some claim the regeneration has been marred by anti-social behaviour and drug issues.

The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
By James Simpson

One of Dundee’s biggest housing regeneration projects was completed a year ago.

The Derby Street redevelopment replaced the former Butterburn and Bucklemaker Court multis.

It now provides a mix of family homes and apartments, along with wheelchair-accessible and supported housing.

The multi-million-pound project was originally due for completion in 2020 but faced delays during Covid.

The redevelopment was completed in October 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In 2021, workers for developer Robertson Partnership also had to down tools for an inspection around fire safety.

However, it was hailed as a “fantastic new development” when it was completed last October.

The houses have even gone on to win a Dundee Civic Trust award for their “outstanding contribution to Dundee’s built environment and community”.

Now that they have settled in, what do residents and others living in the area make of the development?

The Courier spent some time at the Derby Street houses to find out.

‘They’re lovely houses but anti-social issues are destroying the place’

Tracey Wood, who has lived in the new homes for about two years, says she is desperate to move away.

The Courier recently told how her shower has flooded 19 times with human waste.

She also says there have been issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

The 55-year-old said: “It’s like nobody’s interested – once you’re in, you’re in.

“They said everybody’s been carefully vetted (to move in) but when it started kicking off, I didn’t believe that.

“Some of the people who have been moved in have their own challenges with drugs, but they’re bringing other folk into the block with similar issues.

“I actually like the house, but between the drainage issues and the anti-social problems, it’s too much.”

She claims several neighbours are also trying to relocate through housing swap pages.

The houses were completed last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The development is a mix of property types. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Gillian MacLennan, 62, was among the first to move in.

She says she soon wanted to leave.

“I phoned the council and hadn’t been here six months before I asked how soon I could get out,” she said.

“So many people are on the swap sites – people have come in and are going out already.

“They’re not hiding (the drug dealing).

“Folk were moved for anti-social behaviour from other areas.

“They’ve put them in newbuilds, lovely houses – they’re destroying the place.”

‘I love this house but not the area’

Another woman, who did not wish to be named, says she has secured a move away.

“We moved in two years ago, just before Christmas,” she said.

“I love this property, but this area is just terrible.

“When I realised what it was like for my son, I couldn’t bring him up here.

“We were vetted and told only certain people were getting in, but that’s not true.

“All this money has been ploughed into building these homes – it’s such a shame.

“All you hear is police, fire, ambulance.

“This place is crazy.”

Regeneration ‘makes big difference’ at Derby Street

However, not everyone has had a negative experience.

Aaron Martin, 39, who lives in a four-bedroom townhouse with his family, is more positive.

He said: “Overall, the area is fine.

“The houses are lovely and spacious for families.

“The regeneration has made a big difference – everything looks fresh and new.”

Ian McConnachie has been among the development’s advocates since moving in.

Speaking last year, Ian – who is disabled – said: “The flat has an adapted kitchen, ramps and a level access shower.

The Derby Street multis before they were knocked down.
Some of the houses overlook Strathmartine Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The new flat is suiting me now and I have no complaints.

“The heating bills are superb – gas is £30 per month, electric is £36 per month and the flat is cosy.”

Alison Burns, who runs Gents Hairdressers on Hilltown, says the development has improved the look of the area.

She has operated the business – which her dad, Robert Mather, opened in 1966 – for 30 years.

“The multis were great when my dad was here in the 1960s, but over time the same social challenges crept in – drugs and antisocial behaviour,” she said.

“It looks much better visually now.

“We’ve had one or two new customers from the development, but like any place, the Hilltown comes with its issues.”

Authorities ‘fighting a losing battle’ over anti-social issues

Coldside councillor, George McIrvine, says the authorities are “fighting a losing battle” against drug problems in the Hilltown.

The Labour councillor said: “I continually receive complaints about drug abuse, dealing and anti-social behaviour.

“The council and police have been proactive, but the scourge continues.

“Elderly residents are afraid to leave their homes, and parents are scared to let their children out to play.

“With ever-decreasing staffing levels, I don’t see an effective way to combat this.”

Councillor George McIrvine outside the project when it was under development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Heather Anderson, SNP councillor for the ward, said: “As a local councillor, I work to follow up on every issue raised by local residents, and I’m in regular contact with our anti-social behaviour team and the community policing team regarding some of the issues you raise.

“Although I haven’t been contacted directly by Derby Street residents, I will now check with our officers on the number of live cases they are dealing with.

“I’ve scheduled a joint surgery with the community policing team on Monday November 17, at noon, in Hilltown Community Centre (at Coldside campus on Alexander Street) and would be more than happy to speak with residents there or directly.”

Hillcrest tackles ‘serious anti-social behaviour issue’ at Derby Street houses

Hillcrest, which manages some of the properties, says it has had only one tenant requesting a transfer since the development opened.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of some instances of anti-social behaviour, which we’ve addressed, including one serious issue dealt with in partnership with the council and Police Scotland.

“We are also tackling a moderate fly-tipping problem.

“Since letting the properties two years ago, only one social tenant has requested a transfer, and turnover remains very low.

“We are committed to providing safe, comfortable homes and encourage tenants to contact us with any concerns.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “While we can’t comment on ongoing cases, we do take concerns and complaints from tenants seriously and will work with partners to resolve issues as quickly as possible.”

  • Has the Derby Street regeneration been a success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

More from News

The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University facing 'biggest crisis' of any university since WW2 - but new SNP…
The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Fife teen admits sex attack after 8-year-old victim's brother tells teacher: 'My sister was…
The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Wednesday court round-up — 'Attempted murder' at Fife petrol station
The owner of Newport deli Fig and Fromage, Eleanor Whitby, with Ewan McGregor, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and staff member Malcolm Whyte.
Newport deli 'thrilled' as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in…
Marlyn Duncan has retired from serving customers at the Fairmuir Social Club in Dundee.
Legend of Dundee's Fairmuir Social Club retires after nearly five decades of service
Gary Todd, 41.
Tribute planned for Raith Rovers fan, 41, who died while on duty for ambulance…
Dundee University
Dundee University reveal 'remarkable' rise in new students
2
The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Perthshire woman found guilty of assaulting children in her care
The new flats on Derby Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh

Conversation