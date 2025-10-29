What do locals think of Dundee’s Derby Street housing development a year after its completion?

One of Dundee’s biggest housing regeneration projects was completed a year ago.

The Derby Street redevelopment replaced the former Butterburn and Bucklemaker Court multis.

It now provides a mix of family homes and apartments, along with wheelchair-accessible and supported housing.

The multi-million-pound project was originally due for completion in 2020 but faced delays during Covid.

In 2021, workers for developer Robertson Partnership also had to down tools for an inspection around fire safety.

However, it was hailed as a “fantastic new development” when it was completed last October.

The houses have even gone on to win a Dundee Civic Trust award for their “outstanding contribution to Dundee’s built environment and community”.

Now that they have settled in, what do residents and others living in the area make of the development?

The Courier spent some time at the Derby Street houses to find out.

‘They’re lovely houses but anti-social issues are destroying the place’

Tracey Wood, who has lived in the new homes for about two years, says she is desperate to move away.

The Courier recently told how her shower has flooded 19 times with human waste.

She also says there have been issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

The 55-year-old said: “It’s like nobody’s interested – once you’re in, you’re in.

“They said everybody’s been carefully vetted (to move in) but when it started kicking off, I didn’t believe that.

“Some of the people who have been moved in have their own challenges with drugs, but they’re bringing other folk into the block with similar issues.

“I actually like the house, but between the drainage issues and the anti-social problems, it’s too much.”

She claims several neighbours are also trying to relocate through housing swap pages.

Gillian MacLennan, 62, was among the first to move in.

She says she soon wanted to leave.

“I phoned the council and hadn’t been here six months before I asked how soon I could get out,” she said.

“So many people are on the swap sites – people have come in and are going out already.

“They’re not hiding (the drug dealing).

“Folk were moved for anti-social behaviour from other areas.

“They’ve put them in newbuilds, lovely houses – they’re destroying the place.”

‘I love this house but not the area’

Another woman, who did not wish to be named, says she has secured a move away.

“We moved in two years ago, just before Christmas,” she said.

“I love this property, but this area is just terrible.

“When I realised what it was like for my son, I couldn’t bring him up here.

“We were vetted and told only certain people were getting in, but that’s not true.

“All this money has been ploughed into building these homes – it’s such a shame.

“All you hear is police, fire, ambulance.

“This place is crazy.”

Regeneration ‘makes big difference’ at Derby Street

However, not everyone has had a negative experience.

Aaron Martin, 39, who lives in a four-bedroom townhouse with his family, is more positive.

He said: “Overall, the area is fine.

“The houses are lovely and spacious for families.

“The regeneration has made a big difference – everything looks fresh and new.”

Ian McConnachie has been among the development’s advocates since moving in.

Speaking last year, Ian – who is disabled – said: “The flat has an adapted kitchen, ramps and a level access shower.

“The new flat is suiting me now and I have no complaints.

“The heating bills are superb – gas is £30 per month, electric is £36 per month and the flat is cosy.”

Alison Burns, who runs Gents Hairdressers on Hilltown, says the development has improved the look of the area.

She has operated the business – which her dad, Robert Mather, opened in 1966 – for 30 years.

“The multis were great when my dad was here in the 1960s, but over time the same social challenges crept in – drugs and antisocial behaviour,” she said.

“It looks much better visually now.

“We’ve had one or two new customers from the development, but like any place, the Hilltown comes with its issues.”

Authorities ‘fighting a losing battle’ over anti-social issues

Coldside councillor, George McIrvine, says the authorities are “fighting a losing battle” against drug problems in the Hilltown.

The Labour councillor said: “I continually receive complaints about drug abuse, dealing and anti-social behaviour.

“The council and police have been proactive, but the scourge continues.

“Elderly residents are afraid to leave their homes, and parents are scared to let their children out to play.

“With ever-decreasing staffing levels, I don’t see an effective way to combat this.”

Heather Anderson, SNP councillor for the ward, said: “As a local councillor, I work to follow up on every issue raised by local residents, and I’m in regular contact with our anti-social behaviour team and the community policing team regarding some of the issues you raise.

“Although I haven’t been contacted directly by Derby Street residents, I will now check with our officers on the number of live cases they are dealing with.

“I’ve scheduled a joint surgery with the community policing team on Monday November 17, at noon, in Hilltown Community Centre (at Coldside campus on Alexander Street) and would be more than happy to speak with residents there or directly.”

Hillcrest tackles ‘serious anti-social behaviour issue’ at Derby Street houses

Hillcrest, which manages some of the properties, says it has had only one tenant requesting a transfer since the development opened.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of some instances of anti-social behaviour, which we’ve addressed, including one serious issue dealt with in partnership with the council and Police Scotland.

“We are also tackling a moderate fly-tipping problem.

“Since letting the properties two years ago, only one social tenant has requested a transfer, and turnover remains very low.

“We are committed to providing safe, comfortable homes and encourage tenants to contact us with any concerns.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “While we can’t comment on ongoing cases, we do take concerns and complaints from tenants seriously and will work with partners to resolve issues as quickly as possible.”