Dundee runner Eilish McColgan drops wedding hint as she enjoys family celebration with mum Liz

Dundee running hero Eilish McColgan has joked she needs to start planning her own wedding after enjoying a family celebration with mum Liz.

The four-time Olympic athlete and Commonwealth gold medallist shared snaps from her brother Michael’s wedding to her hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Mum Liz, a 10,000m world champion, was also at the wedding.

Posting on Instagram, Eilish joked that she would need to start planning her own nuptials after she and partner Michael Rimmer got engaged earlier this year.

Eilish McColgan ‘given kick to start planning own wedding’

She wrote: “Suited and booted last weekend for my little brother’s (and his beautiful bride Laura’s) wedding.

“Always love heading back home – even if it’s just for a few days.

“It was so special having all the family together to celebrate the new Mr and Mrs McColgan… and it might’ve given me and Michael the kick up the a*** we needed to start planning our own.”

Eilish also shared a video of her singing the Wheatus hit, Teenage Dirtbag, with Liz.

Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang, who has nearly a million Instagram followers, was among those to comment on the post, saying: “Very cool wedding.”

Rimmer, who is also her coach, proposed to Eilish in front of Mount Fuji in Japan just days after she set a new Scottish record in her debut at the London Marathon.

Eilish was born two years after Liz won silver in the 10,000m at the Olympics, and was coached by her mum during her teenage years.

She was also a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers running club in her youth.