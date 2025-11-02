News Gallery: Runners take on Tentsmuir Forest annual trail event Runners experienced the excitement of the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest trail race in Tayport, featuring 5k, 10k, and a family fun run. Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith November 2 2025, 5:18pm November 2 2025, 5:18pm Share Gallery: Runners take on Tentsmuir Forest annual trail event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5360036/scurry-around-tentsmuir-forest-tayport-photo-gallery/ Copy Link This Sunday, the 3rd Annual Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail brought the thrill and excitement to all those who attended. Runners of every age and ability took to the scenic Tentsmuir Forest surrounded by trails, sand dunes and wildlife. This race had something for everyone, offering an off-road 5km and 10km, both beginning in the Larick Centre in Tayport. Additionally, there was a 1.2km family fun run with all youngsters receiving medals and snacks at the end. All proceeds from this race were donated to the Tayport Community Trust. Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the activity. The Family Fun Run warmup. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Family Fun Run gets underway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A great turnout for the Family Fun Run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Families take part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Little legs and big smiles on the Family Fun Run course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Family Fun Run brings together runners of all ages. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Parents and children make memories on the trails at Tentsmuir. Kids proudly complete the Family Fun Run at Tentsmuir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Little legs and big smiles on the Family Fun Run course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Young runners lead the way through the forest trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A young runner hitches a ride during the Family Fun Run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Parents and kids enjoy the Family Fun Run along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A great day out for families at the Scurry Around Trail Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Family Fun Run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Runners enjoy a relaxed pace through the forest trails. Young runners lead the way through the forest trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A great turnout for the Family Fun Run at this year's festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Families take part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A great day out for families. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Smiles all round as families run side by side on the short course. Competitors push through the course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Athletes find their rhythm along the scenic trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Supporters line the course, encouraging every step. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport after their gruelling efforts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Smiles all round as runners enjoy the run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Support from the sidelines. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Families and friends cheer on competitors along the route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Racing with two kids and the double pram. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lynne Eshelby-Allan from Stirling celebrated her 50th birthday by running the 10K with friends. Lynne Eshelby-Allan from Stirling celebrated her 50th birthday by running the 10K with friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Becky Kirk from Dundee, with her supporters, Megan Braid and Natalie De Angelis from Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Cheering spectators on runners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Megan DuBery, with her supporters, Megan Braid and Natalie De Angelis from Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Ardler ladies runners at the finish line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport after a gruelling effort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Final sprint into Tayport after miles of racing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Competitors push through the final stretch to the Tayport finish. Runners take in the views along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport after their gruelling efforts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The finish line is in sight as runners complete the race. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson