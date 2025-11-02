Gallery: Runners take on Tentsmuir Forest annual trail event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Runners take on Tentsmuir Forest annual trail event

Runners experienced the excitement of the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest trail race in Tayport, featuring 5k, 10k, and a family fun run.

Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith

This Sunday, the 3rd Annual Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail brought the thrill and excitement to all those who attended.

Runners of every age and ability took to the scenic Tentsmuir Forest surrounded by trails, sand dunes and wildlife.

This race had something for everyone, offering an off-road 5km and 10km, both beginning in the Larick Centre in Tayport.

Additionally, there was a 1.2km family fun run with all youngsters receiving medals and snacks at the end. All proceeds from this race were donated to the Tayport Community Trust.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the activity.

The Family Fun Run warmup. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Family Fun Run gets underway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A great turnout for the Family Fun Run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Families take part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Little legs and big smiles on the Family Fun Run course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Family Fun Run brings together runners of all ages. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents and children make memories on the trails at Tentsmuir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kids proudly complete the Family Fun Run at Tentsmuir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Little legs and big smiles on the Family Fun Run course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Young runners lead the way through the forest trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A young runner hitches a ride during the Family Fun Run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kids proudly complete the Family Fun Run at Tentsmuir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents and kids enjoy the Family Fun Run along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Little legs and big smiles on the Family Fun Run course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents and kids enjoy the Family Fun Run along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A great day out for families at the Scurry Around Trail Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Family Fun Run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners enjoy a relaxed pace through the forest trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kids proudly complete the Family Fun Run at Tentsmuir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents and kids enjoy the Family Fun Run along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Young runners lead the way through the forest trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A great turnout for the Family Fun Run at this year’s festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Young runners lead the way through the forest trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Families take part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents and kids enjoy the Family Fun Run along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A great day out for families. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Families take part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents and kids enjoy the Family Fun Run along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Smiles all round as families run side by side on the short course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Competitors push through the course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Athletes find their rhythm along the scenic trails. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Supporters line the course, encouraging every step. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport after their gruelling efforts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Smiles all round as runners enjoy the run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Support from the sidelines. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Families and friends cheer on competitors along the route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Families and friends cheer on competitors along the route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Racing with two kids and the double pram. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Supporters line the course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lynne Eshelby-Allan from Stirling celebrated her 50th birthday by running the 10K with friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lynne Eshelby-Allan from Stirling celebrated her 50th birthday by running the 10K with friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Becky Kirk from Dundee, with her supporters, Megan Braid and Natalie De Angelis from Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cheering spectators on runners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Megan DuBery, with her supporters, Megan Braid and Natalie De Angelis from Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Ardler ladies runners at the finish line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport after a gruelling effort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Determined runners approach the finish line after a tough course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Final sprint into Tayport after miles of racing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Competitors push through the final stretch to the Tayport finish. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Determined runners approach the finish line after a tough course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners take in the views along the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners make their way towards the finish line in Tayport after their gruelling efforts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The finish line is in sight as runners complete the race. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

