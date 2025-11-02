Gallery: Runners take on Tentsmuir Forest annual trail event

This Sunday, the 3rd Annual Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail brought the thrill and excitement to all those who attended.

Runners of every age and ability took to the scenic Tentsmuir Forest surrounded by trails, sand dunes and wildlife.

This race had something for everyone, offering an off-road 5km and 10km, both beginning in the Larick Centre in Tayport.

Additionally, there was a 1.2km family fun run with all youngsters receiving medals and snacks at the end. All proceeds from this race were donated to the Tayport Community Trust.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the activity.