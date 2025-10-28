Carnoustie fury over graffiti attack on award-winning town war memorial

Carnoustie residents have been outraged after vandals daubed obscene graffiti on the town’s war memorial.

The High Street cenotaph was defaced with spray paint over the weekend.

It comes just weeks after Carnoustie won a string of awards in the annual search for Scotland’s best kept war memorial.

Those included the prize for the country’s best large town war memorial with a garden.

And locals are horrified the incident occurred as the nation prepares to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Day.

Purple paint was used to deface the stonework on each side of the panels bearing the names of Carnoustie’s war dead.

The obscene graffiti also appeared to include the initials EM.

‘Mindless vandalism’ condemned

Carnoustie Legion chairman Group Captain Davie Paton said he was appalled by the damage.

“This mindless vandalism occurred less than two weeks after Carnoustie was judged as being the best kept war memorial in its class in Scotland,” he said.

“And it comes less than two weeks before Armistice weekend when the nation remembers all who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of this country.

“This has been reported to police.”

He hopes anyone who can help identify those responsible will pass on their information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Sunday October 26 we received a report of vandalism in the High Street area of Carnoustie.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Alongside Carnoustie, Panbride was named the best satellite memorial without a garden and the most improved in Scotland.

Carnoustie’s Remembrance events include a commemoration at the seafront memorial to the town’s Victoria Cross heroes.

Lance Corporal Charles Jarvis and Seaman George Samson received Britain’s highest gallantry award for their bravery in World War One.

The short service takes place on Saturday November 8 at 6pm. The town’s main Remembrance event is being held the following day.